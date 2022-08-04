Learner Reviews & Feedback for ChatGPT for Beginners: SciFi Writing with Dall-e by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
This 1-hour long project-based course is for anyone interested in exploring the capabilities of cutting-edge AI technology. In it you will learn how to effectively communicate with OpenAI's ChatGPT and DALL-E models, practice creative writing, and produce visually stunning images. To achieve this, we will work with ChatGPT and Dall-e, co-writing a sci-fi inspired story, and generating images to bring the story to life through a series of tasks including setting up an OpenAI account, interacting with ChatGPT, practicing effective AI communication. This project is unique because it offers hands-on experience co-creating with advanced AI models, allowing you to explore the limits of such a technology and develop your creative writing skills. In order to be successful with it, you will only need basic computer skills and an interest in science fiction and creative writing.
This project will provide you with step-by-step guidance through instructor-led videos. Unlike some other projects on Coursera, this experience will not utilize a virtual machine. Instead, learners will complete the project on their own browser or device....