Chevron Left
Back to Flush Out a Feature on Coursera in Miro

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Flush Out a Feature on Coursera in Miro by Coursera Project Network

4.9
stars
11 ratings
1 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will understand how to flush out a feature in Miro with wireframes, kanban boards, and the nuances of the free version in Miro. Note: This project works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Flush Out a Feature on Coursera in Miro

By Soham P

Mar 11, 2022

na

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder