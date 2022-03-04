Learner Reviews & Feedback for Creating Azure Serverless Functions in a Real-World Scenario by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Serverless computing and Microservices development have become a robust technology and methodology to decoupling monolithic and legacy systems, creating new services, and increasing digital transformation and innovation. In this project, you will learn how to develop some Serverless Microservices using Microsoft Azure Functions that are part of the Microsoft Cloud Platform in a Real-World Scenario example. Once you’re done with this project, you will be able to develop Azure Functions using Visual Studio Code and deploy them to Azure Cloud and create some HTML pages to be the front-end that will call and use the microservices functions, just with a few steps....