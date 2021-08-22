Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Improve Communication with Genial.ly by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
11 ratings
3 reviews

About the Course

Have you been asked to make a presentation for your organization? Do you know the best way to reach your colleagues? We learn to use Genial.ly to build a training presentation on effective communication. With working from home on the rise organizations need to find easy ways to train multiple people virtually, learning how to use Genial.ly to develop a presentation will help you to reach those who need to improve their skills. Genial.ly offers many options for developing a presentation as well as choices for how to share it. Genial.ly stores the presentation and provides you with a URL to share. You can easily add animations and navigation to your presentation and wow everyone! By the end of your time in this project you will have a completed presentation to share in Genial.ly. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for Improve Communication with Genial.ly

By Mohammed H M

Aug 22, 2021

very good

By sky d

Feb 22, 2022

ggood

By manjusha s s

Jul 26, 2021

very

Placeholder