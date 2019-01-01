Optimiere dein Instagram Business Profil
Entwickle einen Content Plan für deinen Instagram Business Account.
Verwende ansprechende Hashtags um möglichst viele Instagram User zu erreichen.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Entwickle einen Content Plan für deinen Instagram Business Account.
Verwende ansprechende Hashtags um möglichst viele Instagram User zu erreichen.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Nach Abschluss dieses Projekts wirst du, unabhängig davon, ob du eine neue Marke startest oder eine bestehende mithilfe deiner Social-Media-Strategie optimieren möchtest, diese gezielt auf Instagram bewerben können. Ziel dieses Projekts ist es, dich mit der Nutzung von Instagram for Business vertraut zu machen und dein Instagram Business Profil zu optimieren. Mit einem Instagram Business Account kannst du dein Unternehmen auf Instagram bewerben indem du Werbeanzeigen, Fotos und mehr mit deiner Zielgruppe teilst. Du wirst heute mehrere Techniken lernen, die dir dabei behilflich sein werden dein Instagram Business Profil zu optimieren um möglichst viele User zu erreichen und deine Marke erfolgreich auf Instagram zu bewerben.
Dieses Projekt widmet sich an Menschen Marketing Bereich arbeiten bzw. ihr eigenes Business haben und dieses auf Instagram bewerben möchten.
Advertising
Social Media Marketing
Social Media
Social Media Platforms
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Erstelle einen Instagram Business Account.
Verknüpfe deine Facebook Business Page mit deinem instagram Business Account.
Gestalte ein ansprechendes Profil für deinen Instagram Business Account.
Entwickle einen Content Plan für deinen Instagram Business Account.
Verwende ansprechende Hashtags um möglichst viele Instagram User zu erreichen.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.