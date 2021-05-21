Chevron Left
Search Engine Optimization (SEO) with Squarespace by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
189 ratings
28 reviews

About the Course

Squarespace is an all-in-one website platform that allows you to build a sleek and custom website without knowing any code. It also comes equipped with several options for optimizing your website for search engine optimization (SEO). Using the techniques found here, you’ll learn to fully optimize your Squarespace site so that it’s properly indexed and ranked by search engines. In this project, we’ll cover site-level optimization, optimization for local search, on-page SEO, and blogging optimization. You’ll leave this course feeling confident in your ability to use the tools that Squarespace provides to improve your site’s searchability. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

IJ

Feb 28, 2021

If you were looking for what is SEO asking as a requirement to apply for a job, here you can have the great example. No need to be expert in IT

BM

May 20, 2021

It is a very useful lesson, and I have benefited from it very much. Thank you to everyone who contributed to the wonderful teacher

By Boshra M

May 21, 2021

By Iresha J

Mar 1, 2021

By おうしん

Oct 16, 2021

easy to understand ,it explained every step clearly ,very usefull course.

By Sahil J

Jul 23, 2021

Every person should enroll in this course. Very informative and helpful.

By Erika U

Mar 12, 2021

Highly recommend this project that is suitable for remote work.

By tamer f

Dec 24, 2021

thank you,it is very eazy stady . and ia happy for i can do it

By Daniel D

Sep 2, 2021

F​ácil de entender, el aprendizaje guiado me ayudó mucho.

By Aakash M

Jul 23, 2021

this is best opportunity for searching things

By Deanna H

Apr 28, 2022

Excellent coverage of SquareSpace SEO

By shahbaz

Apr 14, 2022

I really impressed for this course.

By nazim h

May 3, 2021

it was great experience thank you

By Gospel M

Apr 25, 2022

i really enjoy this course

By Nitish T

Sep 5, 2021

Thank you for this course

By Abdulazeez B

Apr 4, 2022

This is so wonderful

By Ishrat J E

Jan 23, 2022

i love this course

By YagyanDutta D

Jul 29, 2021

Very good course.

By Ruturaj S S

Jan 11, 2021

Very Nice Course

By Sandra D

Mar 20, 2022

I​nformative!

By Anabel A M

May 27, 2022

GENIAL CURSO

By CELYN M B

May 23, 2022

It was Good!

By Celyn B

May 23, 2022

it was good

By Mohsin A

Aug 7, 2021

Perfect

By Ajith S

Apr 28, 2021

heLPful

By Junaid J

Feb 10, 2022

good

