Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Professional Certificate
This is your path to a career in digital marketing. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that can have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.
What you will learn
Learn the fundamentals of digital marketing and e-commerce to gain the skills needed to land an entry-level job
Attract and engage customers through digital marketing channels like search and email
Measure marketing performance through analytics and present insights
Build e-commerce stores, analyze online performance, and grow customer loyalty
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
This program includes over 190 hours of instruction and practice-based assessments, which simulate real-world digital marketing and e-commerce scenarios that are critical for success in the workplace. The content is highly interactive and developed by Google employees with experience in the field.
Skills you’ll gain will include: Developing digital marketing and e-commerce strategies; attracting and engaging customers through digital marketing channels like search and email; measuring marketing analytics and sharing insights; building e-commerce stores, analyzing e-commerce performance, and building customer loyalty.
Platforms and tools you will learn include: Canva, Constant Contact, Google Ads, Google Analytics, Hootsuite, HubSpot, Mailchimp, Shopify, and Twitter
Through a mix of videos, assessments, and hands-on activities, you’ll learn how to use popular tools and platforms required for an entry-level job. Learn concrete skills that top employers are hiring for right now.
There are 7 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Foundations of Digital Marketing and E-commerce
Attract and Engage Customers with Digital Marketing
From Likes to Leads: Interact with Customers Online
Think Outside the Inbox: Email Marketing
