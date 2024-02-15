Blockchain Certification: Which To Choose?

Blockchain technology has radiated into multiple sectors. Learn more about blockchain certification and how to prepare for a career in this field.
Blockchain is a ledger system that records transactions and shares information securely over a distributed network. Grand View Research estimates the global blockchain market at over $10 billion in 2022 and predicts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 87.7 percent by 2030 [1]. This is set to impact nearly every economic sector, from financial services and supply chains to health care, education, manufacturing, and entertainment.
A blockchain certification can help you qualify for a role in the growing blockchain technology sector. Read on to find the right courses that can elevate your current skill set and help you achieve the specialization you desire.
A blockchain certification verifies your skills and expertise required in blockchain technology for a particular area of specialization.
Cryptocurrency is a popular example of blockchain technology in practice. However, as firms delve into other applications for blockchain, new opportunities are growing in blockchain architecture, development, project management, and sales. With its ability to help secure data and enhance efficiency, businesses are finding more ways to incorporate blockchain, including in:
Food safety
Health care data management
Reducing inefficiencies in supply chain and logistics
Financial services
For software engineers and IT professionals, earning a blockchain certification may be of interest if you enjoy the following tasks and subjects:
Creating smart contracts
Understanding data structures and network protocols
Want to secure data and ensure privacy
Designing application programming interfaces (APIs) to mesh blockchain solutions with existing applications
Even if you’re not an IT professional, courses are available that don’t have programming prerequisites. With plenty of emerging opportunities in blockchain, having some prior knowledge may offer you an advantage if your company begins to incorporate the technology.
Depending on your interests, career goals, and learning preference, you can choose from several available blockchain certifications. Here are five self-paced blockchain certifications offered by the Blockchain Council to consider.
Cost: $299, 15 hours
For who: Blockchain developers; blockchain architect; blockchain consultant; blockchain project manager; We3 developer; Ethereum developer
Description: This certification covers blockchain concepts and practical applications, including Ethereum, IPFS, Hyperledger, and R3 Corda. Getting certified validates your expertise in blockchain development, distributed ledger systems, smart contract programming, and more. Consider this program if you’re interested in blockchain, want to become an expert, or expand your skill set.
Cost: $349, 12 hours
For who: Software architect; software developer; blockchain expert; entrepreneurs; DevOps and network engineers
Description: Topics that are covered include designing, developing, and implementing blockchain solutions. This certification validates your knowledge of blockchain architecture, system design, network security, and more. The program is catered to professionals who can implement and design scalable and protected solutions in blockchain.
Cost: $349, 10 hours
For who: Smart contract auditor; smart contract developer; blockchain developer; blockchain consultant
Description: This program caters to coding and non-coding professionals who want to learn more about smart contract auditing. Topics covered include fundamentals of smart contract auditing, DeFi attacks, and compliance. You’ll learn about the best practices and principles for developing and deploying smart contracts.
Cost: $229, eight hours
For who: Blockchain researchers; software engineers; data scientists; tech professionals
Description: The certificate’s curriculum involves helping users understand the impact of blockchain and how it’s used in businesses. Some of the program’s blockchain modules include mining, security and privacy, use cases, and more. Consider the Certified Blockchain Expert if you’re interested in how blockchains are used in different sectors.
Cost: $299, 8 hours
For who: Developers; Ethereum developer; We3 developer; blockchain, crypto, and metaverse related jobs; anyone interested in blockchain
Description: Professionals that become certified verify their understanding and ability to create smart contracts with Solidity on blockchain platforms. This certification covers smart contract topics like development, architecture, and security measures. Learners can also gain hands-on experience with seven projects that are included.
Other companies deliver similar and additional certification programs. For example, 101 Blockchains offers several professional blockchain certifications, such as:
|Certification
|Cost and duration
|Topics covered
|1
|Certified Web3 Hacker (CW3H)
|$499, 50 lessons
|Web3 fundamentals, security, hacking tools, DeFi attack types
|2
|Certified Web 3.0 Professional (CW3P)
|$399, 96 lessons
|Web3 basics, use cases, benefits, challenges, Ethereum, NFTs, Metaverse
|3
|Certified Enterprise Blockchain Professional (CEBP
|$399, 30 lessons
|Blockchain technology basics, enterprise platforms, applications in trade finance, use case
|4
|Certified Enterprise Blockchain Architect (CEBA)
|$399, 66 lessons
|Blockchain fundamentals and advanced concepts of blockchain architecture, enterprise blockchain platform basics, choosing the right system, public and permissioned blockchain
|5
|Certified NFT Professional (CNFTP)
|$399, 98 lessons
|Blockchain basics and tokenization fundamentals; basics, advantages, challenges, risks, methods, and use cases of NFTs; best practices for creating NFT collections; basics and best practices for NFT trading
|6
|Certified Metaverse Professional (CMP)
|$399, 94 lessons
|Blockchain fundamentals and NFT basics, metaverse potential and technology, NFT challenges and benefits in the metaverse, relationship between the metaverse and Web3, metaverse investment best practices
With many certification programs, you’ll learn theoretical concepts and how to apply them in practice. As you can see from the curriculums described above, becoming certified in blockchain will require basic knowledge of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Depending on the certification you’re interested in, you may need a background understanding of the following topics:
Programming languages (e.g., C, C++, JavaScript, Python, Solidity)
Communication architecture
Web development
Cryptography
Smart contract development
Security
Data structures
Based on your personal learning style and other factors, another consideration is how you will take the training courses: in-person, remote, or bootcamp style.
Learning in-person offers opportunities to network more easily with other learners and instructors. However, these courses are usually presented at set times and locations, so you must determine if they're convenient for you.
Remote learning allows you to learn at your own pace and around job or home responsibilities. Since blockchain is a digital technology, it may be helpful to immerse yourself in the virtual environment.
If you’re looking for the fastest, most in-depth course trajectory, bootcamps may interest you. Both remote and in-person bootcamps are available, providing a quick, intense course in blockchain-related topics. These may vary greatly in price, so consider your selection carefully. While in-person bootcamps allow for networking, remote bootcamps can help you prepare for a world that increasingly collaborates with others and does business online.
Blockchain’s ability to organize and trace data doesn’t only apply to technology and finance. The sectors that may benefit from this emerging technology are continuously growing, including law enforcement, software security, real estate, and more. With so many potential blockchain applications, there are a growing number of high-paying career opportunities available. Below are some roles in blockchain technology and their annual average salaries in the US:
*All base salaries are sourced from Glassdoor as of December 2023.
Blockchain developer: $101,642
Blockchain architect: $141,479
Smart contract auditor: $58,284
Smart contract developer: $81,283
Crypto analyst: $89,607
Cryptocurrency trader: $84,833
Blockchain software engineer: $123,670
Blockchain consultant: $100,932
Besides learning the material and meeting the requirements for the certification several other strategies are available to help you prepare for tests, such as:
Networking with colleagues who have obtained their certification
Attending webinars
Participating in discussion and study groups
Joining work or social groups dedicated to learning about your preferred specialization
Taking extra courses to fill any knowledge gaps
