Business Degrees Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Written by Coursera • Updated on

Answers to some frequently asked questions about business degrees

[Featured image] A business degree student in a coral sweater with a backpack on stands in a hallway with a yellow binder in her arms.

A business degree is often seen as a prerequisite for starting a career in management or entrepreneurship. The coursework focuses on topics such as finance, marketing, human resources, accounting, operations, and leadership. Here you'll find some common questions about business degrees.

Business degree basics

Develop skills that are essential for running a successful company by earning a business degree. These include critical thinking, problem-solving, communication, teamwork, and decision making.

You are Currently on slide 1

Careers and salary

Any degree you are seeking will require some level of investment, whether that’s measured in money, time, or energy. On the other end of that investment should be a payoff—increased earning potential, new skills, or movement toward your career goals, to name a few.

Master of Business Administration (MBA)

A Masters of Business Administration, or MBA degree, is a graduate-level business and management degree with a focus on leadership and managerial skills. By earning this degree, you can equip yourself with the skills and knowledge to accelerate your career, transition to new industries, or even launch your own businesses.

Other types of business degrees

There's more than one type of business degree. Learn more about which type might be right for you.

Related articles

Written by Coursera • Updated on

This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.

Learn without limits

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder