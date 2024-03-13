6 Cybersecurity Gaming Industry Jobs

The cybersecurity industry is in high demand. Learn about six roles you can do when gaming is your specialty.
Cybersecurity is a growing industry with a high demand for skilled professionals and high salaries. With a skills gap in hiring skilled professionals, you’ll find various high-paying job opportunities if you have the right credentials. The average annual salary is $112,000, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), with entry-level roles also paying above average [1].
Security is highly important as gaming develops into the online world, providing plenty of opportunities for cybersecurity professionals to find gaming jobs.
In this article, you’ll learn about six different cyber gaming roles, including information on salary, job outlook, and the requirements for each position. We also include tips on starting your career in the cybersecurity gaming industry and the companies to look out for.
The job outlook for cybersecurity roles in the US is extremely good, with the BLS reporting a predicted 32 percent growth in the industry between now and 2032, which amounts to 16,800 jobs annually [1]. This is well above the national average.
Gaming is a prime target for cyberattacks largely due to the amount of data held, and the enormous amount of money gaming generates. Cybercriminals can use gaming sites to steal personal information, install ransomware, and disrupt the gaming experience for users.
This has made way for many cyber gaming roles for skilled cybersecurity professionals with expertise and an interest in gaming. Let’s look at some in-demand gaming jobs in the cybersecurity industry.
Average annual base salary (US): $103,461 [2]
Requirements: A bachelor’s degree in computer science, cybersecurity, information technology, etc. Depending on your employer, technical skills like programming and relevant certifications may be required.
Penetration testers, also known as ethical hackers, are employed to simulate cyberattacks to analyze areas of weakness in security and to access secure information. Having done this, penetration testers can use the information to report on suggested improvements to gaming applications.
Average annual base salary (US): $83,654 [3]
Requirements: A degree in cybersecurity, information technology, or similar plus relevant certifications and industry experience.
As a game security analyst, you ensure security is current by updating relevant software and hardware, monitoring for threats, and maintaining gaming systems and networks. You’ll also need a good understanding of anti-cheat technologies and know how to perform penetration testing.
Average annual base salary (US): $124,074 [4]
Requirements: A bachelor’s degree and relevant experience. Some will also ask for certifications relating to the field.
As a game security engineer, you must ensure game infrastructure is secure from cyber threats and attacks. You’ll understand anti-cheat systems, have skills in cheat detection, and be familiar with white hacking technologies with the ability to implement anti-tamper technology.
Average annual base salary (US): $125,129 [5]
Requirements: A bachelor’s degree with a relevant major, such as software engineering or systems engineering, and some field experience.
As a software systems engineer, you work with designers to program video games and gaming apps, including working on the security of the architectural structure, storage of data, and guidelines development for implementing secure systems. You’ll also be responsible for monitoring systems to uncover any potential threats or cyberattacks.
Average annual base salary (US): $112,936 [6]
Requirements: Employers usually require a degree, but you can access this role with the right skills, experience, and relevant certifications.
As a threat detection engineer, you'll identify threats before they cause any damage to security. In this role, you research relevant threats and develop systems to prevent them from compromising security.
Average annual base salary (US): $121,736 [7]
Requirements: At least a computer science-related bachelor’s degree, relevant skills, and experience.
Cloud security engineers protect computer systems and networks by monitoring security and performing upgrades. In this role, you’ll analyze information from data breaches and security incidents and prepare strategies to protect systems, files, and networks.
Working in cybersecurity, whether in gaming or in general, is an in-demand industry with a considerable gap between qualified, skilled professionals and the positions that need filling.
If you’re interested in working in this field, the first step is to obtain a degree in computer science, information technology, or a related subject. However, it is possible to enter the field without a degree if you can demonstrate relevant skills, hands-on experience, certifications, and training.
To stand out, you may consider studying for a master’s degree and some technical certifications and gaining experience through boot camps, personal projects, and self-directed study.
When you’re fully qualified, consider seeking an entry-level position. Entry-level positions in cybersecurity pay higher than the average entry-level position, which also helps you build experience for more senior positions.
Certifications are an excellent way to validate your skills and knowledge to employers. You’ll find a wealth of options when it comes to cybersecurity, below are a few examples:
Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH)
As a cybersecurity professional, you’ll see that applying your skills to the gaming industry is possible. If you have the skills and an interest in gaming, the following companies have advertised jobs in the last six months:
Warner Bros
Riot Games
Ubisoft
Roblox
PlayStation
Epic Games
If you’re interested in starting a career in cybersecurity, consider the Google Cybersecurity Professional Certificate on Coursera. This program is designed to help individuals with no previous experience find their first job in the field of cybersecurity, all at their own pace. The courses cover topics such as security models, tools that are used to access and address threats, networks, and more.
