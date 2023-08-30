What Is a Service Blueprint?

Learn what a customer blueprint can do for your company, from helping employees perform to enhancing customer service.
A service blueprint is a diagram that maps out the entire process of delivering a service or product to a customer, from start to finish. The blueprint allows businesses to look at the entire process and operation to determine where it could be more efficient.
Some people compare service blueprints to customer journey maps, but service blueprints is more comprehensive. A customer journey map is a diagram that shows how a customer interacts with a business, but a service blueprint takes that information and adds all of the behind-the-scenes and support interactions.
A service blueprint typically includes:
Customer actions: Customer actions are usually the most important part of a service blueprint. It includes any type of customer interaction with your product or service, such as making a purchase or leaving a review.
Frontage actions: Frontage actions include any direct interactions an employee may have with a customer, such as answering a phone, chat, or email inquiry.
Backstage actions: These are all of the actions that happen behind the scenes and do not involve interacting directly with the customer. For example, uploading content to a website.
Physical evidence: Physical evidence is anything a customer or employee may come in contact with, either physically or digitally. This could be an actual storefront, product packaging, a website, or a virtual shopping cart.
Support processes: Support processes include anything an employee might use to do their job but that customers won't interact with, such as the computer programs to create a website or the computer itself.
Service blueprints offer numerous benefits to businesses, brands, or organizations that depend on customers. Ultimately, it helps you understand the overall customer experience from their perspective so you can make changes and decisions based on concrete information. Other benefits of a service blueprint include:
Understanding the function of your employees
Understanding how your backstage and frontage employees and platforms interact
Discovering any roadblocks and weaknesses in your production and customer service processes
Preventing you from wasting resources
Helping you come up with new services and products based on previous experiences
Eliminating redundancy and optimizing your processes and operations
