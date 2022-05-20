How Much Do Statisticians Make? Your 2022 Statistician Salary Guide 

Written by Coursera • Updated on

Learn more about a statistician’s salary range and the factors that impact it. 

[Feature Image] Statisticians study charts in front of a blackboard

Statisticians interpret data, build statistical models, and help devise solutions for organizations such as businesses, government agencies, and academic institutions. As data becomes more important in the global economy, so too do statisticians who know how to use math to identify invaluable insights.  

Their unique skill set and aptitude with numbers mean that statisticians are increasingly in-demand and their salary shows it. In this article, you will learn about the average pay range for statisticians, how different factors impact their salary, and the job outlook for statisticians over the next decade.

In the end, you’ll also find suggested courses to help you develop or hone the skills you’ll need to become a successful statistician. 

The average salary for a statistician 

A statistician’s salary varies based on experience, industry, and location. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the median annual wage for statisticians in the United States was $95,570 in May 2021 [1]. Salary aggregate sites, meanwhile, provide a range between $62,921 and $83,274: 

In the following sections, you will find how other factors, such as professional experience, and industry, impact a statistician’s salary. 

Statistician's salary by experience 

A statistician's professional experience increases their average salary. According to Glassdoor (as of May 2022), these are the average salaries for statisticians across many different experience levels [2]: 

  • 1-3 years – $101,718

  • 4-6 years – $106,140

  • 7-9 years – $108.200

  • 10-14 years – $109,921

  • 15 years – $114,699

Statistician salary by industry 

The industry in which a statistician works can have a big impact on their expected salary. 

A May 2021 report compiled by BLS, for example, shows a mean annual wage of $146,290 for statisticians working within pharmaceutical and medicine manufacturing and a mean annual wage of $81,740 for those working in colleges, universities, and professional schools [3].

To help you find an industry that meets your salary goals, here are eleven industries as identified by the BLS alongside their current employment levels for statisticians: 

IndustryEmploymentAnnual mean salary
Pharmaceutical and Medicine Manufacturing420$146,290
Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses250$135,880
Navigational, Measuring, Electromedical, and Control Instruments Manufacturing90$127,710
Merchant Wholesalers, Nondurable Goods90$124,630
Aerospace Product and Parts Manufacturing60$122,570
Scientific Research and Development Services5,230$115,840
Federal Executive Branch (OEWS Designation)4,680$115,840
Computer Systems Design and Related Services2,030$119,210
Other Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services940$108,520
Management, Scientific, and Technical Consulting Services2,050$89,840
Colleges, Universities, and Professional Schools2,390$81,740

Note: Employment levels don’t include self-employed workers, so the sum doesn’t reach the total number of employed workers in each industry. 

Statistician salary by location

The average statistician's salary varies from one location to another. Typical factors impacting pay between different locations include the cost of living, the cost of labor, and the local job market. 

Below is the average base salary a statistician can expect in twelve different cities, according to Glassdoor. 

CityAverage base salary (Glassdoor)
San Francisco, CA$101,375
New York City, NY$83,656
Seattle, WA$106,114
Los Angeles, CA$91,148
Austin, TX$98,979
Washington, DC$81,513
Des Moines, IO$84,871
Chicago, IL$95,723
Cincinnati, OH$91,545
Boston, MA$86,408
London, England£43,202
Toronto, ON, CanadaCA$80,327

A statistician's skill with numbers, data collection, and analysis means that they’re well-equipped with skills that transfer to a range of other jobs. Here are some related jobs with their average base salary (according to Glassdoor): 

  • Data scientist – $123,450

  • Data analyst – $76,855

  • Mathematician – $92,790

  • Business analyst – $91,985

  • Market researcher – $77,647

Statistician job outlook 

The job outlook for statisticians is very positive. 

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, job opportunities for Mathematicians and Statisticians – the job category under which statisticians fall – are expected to grow by 33-percent between 2020 and 2030 [1]. Overall, the BLS classifies the job growth for statisticians as “much faster than average” during the decade, which is projected to grow by 7.7-percent [4]. 

Statistician skills

Statisticians employ a variety of skills in their day-to-day jobs. While some of these are technical skills, such as programming with Python, others are people skills like teamwork. 

Through their professional work, statisticians can expect to employ the following skills: 

  • Knowledge of programming languages, such as Python, R, and SQL 

  • Strong grasp of mathematics

  • Data analysis abilities

  • Database management 

  • Research skills

  • Problem-solving 

  • Critical thinking

  • Teamwork

  • Collaboration 

Read more: Hard Skills vs. Soft Skills: What’s the Difference?

Improve your stats

Statisticians require a firm understanding of programming languages and data analysis in addition to numbers and math. 

Whether you are just starting out or a seasoned professional, you might consider taking an online, flexible course on Coursera. Stanford's Introduction to Statistics teaches you statistical thinking concepts that are essential for learning from data and communicating insights. By the end of the course, you will be able to perform exploratory data analysis, understand key principles of sampling, and select appropriate tests of significance for multiple contexts.

Google’s Data Analytics Professional Certificate, meanwhile, acquaints learners with the fundamentals of data analysis, including spreadsheets, SQL, and R Programming. 

Placeholder

course

Introduction to Statistics

Stanford's "Introduction to Statistics" teaches you statistical thinking concepts that are essential for learning from data and communicating insights. By ...

4.5

(994 ratings)

129,960 already enrolled

BEGINNER level

Average time: 1 month(s)

Learn at your own pace

Related articles 

Article sources 

1. BLS. “Occupational Outlook Handbook: Mathematicians and Statisticians, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/math/mathematicians-and-statisticians.htm.” Accessed May 5, 2022. 

2. Glassdoor. “Statistician Salary. https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/us-statistician-salary-SRCH_IL.0,2_IN1_KO3,15.htm?clickSource=searchBtn.” Accessed May 18, 2022. 

3. BLS. “Occupational Employment and Wages, May 2021, https://www.bls.gov/oes/current/oes152041.htm.” Accessed May 11, 2022. 

4. BLS. “Employment Projections: 2020-2030 Summary, https://www.bls.gov/news.release/ecopro.nr0.htm.” Accessed May 11, 2022. 

Written by Coursera • Updated on

This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.

Learn without limits

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder