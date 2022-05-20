How Much Do Statisticians Make? Your 2022 Statistician Salary Guide 

Statisticians interpret data, build statistical models, and help devise solutions for organizations such as businesses, government agencies, and academic institutions. As data becomes more important in the global economy, so too do statisticians who know how to use math to identify invaluable insights.
Their unique skill set and aptitude with numbers mean that statisticians are increasingly in-demand and their salary shows it. In this article, you will learn about the average pay range for statisticians, how different factors impact their salary, and the job outlook for statisticians over the next decade.
In the end, you’ll also find suggested courses to help you develop or hone the skills you’ll need to become a successful statistician.
A statistician’s salary varies based on experience, industry, and location. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the median annual wage for statisticians in the United States was $95,570 in May 2021 [1]. Salary aggregate sites, meanwhile, provide a range between $62,921 and $83,274:
In the following sections, you will find how other factors, such as professional experience, and industry, impact a statistician’s salary.
A statistician's professional experience increases their average salary. According to Glassdoor (as of May 2022), these are the average salaries for statisticians across many different experience levels [2]:
1-3 years – $101,718
4-6 years – $106,140
7-9 years – $108.200
10-14 years – $109,921
15 years – $114,699
The industry in which a statistician works can have a big impact on their expected salary.
A May 2021 report compiled by BLS, for example, shows a mean annual wage of $146,290 for statisticians working within pharmaceutical and medicine manufacturing and a mean annual wage of $81,740 for those working in colleges, universities, and professional schools [3].
To help you find an industry that meets your salary goals, here are eleven industries as identified by the BLS alongside their current employment levels for statisticians:
|Industry
|Employment
|Annual mean salary
|Pharmaceutical and Medicine Manufacturing
|420
|$146,290
|Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses
|250
|$135,880
|Navigational, Measuring, Electromedical, and Control Instruments Manufacturing
|90
|$127,710
|Merchant Wholesalers, Nondurable Goods
|90
|$124,630
|Aerospace Product and Parts Manufacturing
|60
|$122,570
|Scientific Research and Development Services
|5,230
|$115,840
|Federal Executive Branch (OEWS Designation)
|4,680
|$115,840
|Computer Systems Design and Related Services
|2,030
|$119,210
|Other Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services
|940
|$108,520
|Management, Scientific, and Technical Consulting Services
|2,050
|$89,840
|Colleges, Universities, and Professional Schools
|2,390
|$81,740
Note: Employment levels don’t include self-employed workers, so the sum doesn’t reach the total number of employed workers in each industry.
The average statistician's salary varies from one location to another. Typical factors impacting pay between different locations include the cost of living, the cost of labor, and the local job market.
Below is the average base salary a statistician can expect in twelve different cities, according to Glassdoor.
|City
|Average base salary (Glassdoor)
|San Francisco, CA
|$101,375
|New York City, NY
|$83,656
|Seattle, WA
|$106,114
|Los Angeles, CA
|$91,148
|Austin, TX
|$98,979
|Washington, DC
|$81,513
|Des Moines, IO
|$84,871
|Chicago, IL
|$95,723
|Cincinnati, OH
|$91,545
|Boston, MA
|$86,408
|London, England
|£43,202
|Toronto, ON, Canada
|CA$80,327
A statistician's skill with numbers, data collection, and analysis means that they’re well-equipped with skills that transfer to a range of other jobs. Here are some related jobs with their average base salary (according to Glassdoor):
Data scientist – $123,450
Data analyst – $76,855
Mathematician – $92,790
Business analyst – $91,985
Market researcher – $77,647
The job outlook for statisticians is very positive.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, job opportunities for Mathematicians and Statisticians – the job category under which statisticians fall – are expected to grow by 33-percent between 2020 and 2030 [1]. Overall, the BLS classifies the job growth for statisticians as “much faster than average” during the decade, which is projected to grow by 7.7-percent [4].
Statisticians employ a variety of skills in their day-to-day jobs. While some of these are technical skills, such as programming with Python, others are people skills like teamwork.
Through their professional work, statisticians can expect to employ the following skills:
Knowledge of programming languages, such as Python, R, and SQL
Strong grasp of mathematics
Data analysis abilities
Database management
Research skills
Problem-solving
Critical thinking
Teamwork
Collaboration
Statisticians require a firm understanding of programming languages and data analysis in addition to numbers and math.
Whether you are just starting out or a seasoned professional, you might consider taking an online, flexible course on Coursera. Stanford's Introduction to Statistics teaches you statistical thinking concepts that are essential for learning from data and communicating insights. By the end of the course, you will be able to perform exploratory data analysis, understand key principles of sampling, and select appropriate tests of significance for multiple contexts.
Google’s Data Analytics Professional Certificate, meanwhile, acquaints learners with the fundamentals of data analysis, including spreadsheets, SQL, and R Programming.
