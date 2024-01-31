What Is Unified Threat Management?

Learn how unified threat management (UTM) simplifies security management while also defending against multiple cyber threats effectively.
UTM, or unified threat management, is an information security (InfoSec) system that integrates multiple protective measures into a single solution. It serves as a centralized point of control, providing comprehensive protection against malware, including:
Viruses
Trojans
Ransomware
Botnets
Spyware
Rootkits
IT teams frequently employ UTM systems to protect organizations’ digital assets from unforeseen threats. Rather than implementing individual security solutions, which can be costly and complex, a UTM system combines them into one platform. It is an efficient and cost-effective approach to monitor security threats and attacks.
UTM solutions have been acknowledged and embraced within the federal government as well. In 2017, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) partnered with Applied Visions, Inc. in a $16.3 million agreement to create a robust UTM system capable of identifying cyber vulnerabilities in code [1].
As a combination of varied safety solutions, a unified threat manager helps you meet an array of security requirements. The most common features found in a UTM include:
Firewall: For screening inbound and outbound traffic for network breach attempts
Antivirus: To monitor internal networks and impede viruses from affecting organizations’ systems and connected devices
Anti-malware: For defending against known and unknown malware through sandboxing and other filtration methods
Virtual private network (VPN): For creating a secure network connection within a public network, allowing private data transmission through encryption
Intrusion prevention system (IPS): To analyze data packets for known threat patterns, swiftly halting attacks upon recognition
Web filtering: To prevent access to risky websites or URLs by blocking them from loading on users' devices
Next-generation firewalls (NGFWs) and UTMs, though seemingly similar, have notable differences. UTM, often seen as an extension of NGFWs, combines NGFW components with additional security capabilities.
NGFWs primarily function as firewalls, except with more advanced technologies such as a built-in IPS and machine learning algorithms. UTMs encompass these features while also incorporating other security technologies to address other threats UTMs combine these security tools into a single solution for better management and a faster response.
The choice between an NGFW and a UTM depends on factors such as company size, the expertise of the security staff, and security needs. UTM systems may be beneficial for small to midsize companies with limited security personnel. On the other hand, larger companies with experienced IT security teams may deploy NGFW solutions that allow them to customize their security management better.
