8 Video Editing Jobs and How To Get One

Do you want to start a career in video editing? Learn about popular video editing jobs and the requirements needed to start a career in the field to choose your path forward.
Video editing is a technique where you transform video footage to tell a captivating story. Video editors tell stories in different ways, whether by adding additional sound or music, altering the color grade of an image, or adding special effects.
Video editors deliver finished products such as wedding videos, feature-length films, or short videos to post on social media. If you’re interested in videography and a creative career working with others to create interesting content, consider one of these video editing roles.
The job outlook for this field demonstrates positive growth. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) anticipates film and video editing jobs to grow by 7 percent between 2022 and 2032, a pace faster than the average across all US jobs [2].
You may find jobs across various sectors. This list represents eight possible options to help you envision your career path.
Average annual base salary (US): $60,314 [1]
Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in a field related to film, communication, photography, or digital media; internship as a production assistant or video editor; and certifications
Job description: Videographers are responsible for taking and editing video footage of specific events, such as weddings, graduations, or films. Your responsibilities vary based on your industry; however, you'll typically deliver long or short-form content to companies, individuals, or brands.
Once you complete your education, you may choose to pursue video editing certifications that will build your resume and make you stand out to future employers.
Average annual base salary (US): $60,847 [3]
Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in a field related to communication, graphic design, photography, or digital media; internships experience in the film field
Job description: Assistant video editors help videographers and other video editors edit the footage they’ve shot and produce a finished product. In this role, you'll collaborate with others to organize and create video content.
Working as an assistant video editor is a great way to gain field experience to eventually start a career as a film editor or videographer. In this role, you should be well-versed in video editing technology and software such as Adobe Premiere and know how to handle camera and audio equipment.
Average annual base salary (US): $59,049 [4]
Requirements: Associate or bachelor’s degree in performing arts, communication, or a related field; video editing and production management skills; and broadcast certifications
Job description: Broadcast technicians operate audio and visual equipment during a broadcast. As a broadcast technician, you are in control of the sound and video pictures that viewers are seeing. Broadcast technicians are also referred to as audio and video technicians or broadcast engineers.
To become a broadcast technician, you must know how to operate broadcast equipment and collaborate well with others, especially because many broadcasts are live. Some jobs may require you to pass a certification specific to broadcast engineering to prove that you know how to operate the technology in use.
Average annual base salary (US): $53,354 [6]
Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in film studies, broadcasting, performing arts, communications, or a related subject; and knowledge of editing software
Job description: Film editors take film footage of performances or events and work with a team to edit the final product. In this role, you'll use editing software and creativity to tell an audience a compelling and entertaining story. You perform these tasks by using techniques such as rearranging sequences or adding visual effects and music.
To get a job as a film editor, you must know different film editing software. Popular video editing programs include Adobe Premiere, iMovie, Davinci Resolve, and Final Cut Pro.
Average annual base salary (US): $84,865 [7]
Requirements: Bachelor’s degree, background in film and television production
Job description: Television editors use video footage gathered to film a television program and organize it to complete a finished product. In this role, you'll work alongside the director and show's creator to get compelling angles, shots, and takes before editing the program to create an entertaining story.
You can also gain experience by working as a production assistant or getting an internship on the set of a film or television show. Television editors must know editing software to perform their daily duties and work well with a team.
Average annual base salary (US): $69,109 [8]
Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in computer graphics, computer science, graphic design, or a related major; portfolio with samples; and prior experience in the field
Job description: Animators create moving pictures or videos using digital software. These videos tell an animated story through moving artwork on-screen. Animators may start by working on paper and eventually use editing software to piece their story together to create either a commercial, video game, short film, television show, or feature film.
If you want to stand out from other candidates, put together a portfolio with examples of your work so employers can get a sense of your skill level and if you’re a good fit for the role.
Average annual base salary (US): $57,980 [9]
Requirements: Associate or bachelor’s degree in film production, film studies, or a related major; video editing software certifications
Job description: Colorists are responsible for altering digital and film videos and images. As a colorist, you'll work with a video editor or cinematographer to create the final product of a movie, video, or image by changing the color balance using video editing software. You may use programs like DaVinci Resolve, Adobe, or Final Cut Pro to achieve color correction or grading goals.
As a colorist, you must know film editing software to perform your daily tasks and collaborate well with others to produce a shared vision. Another vital skill to obtain is understanding color theory, which helps understand why a cinematographer or film director may want you to edit their film to look a specific way.
Average annual base salary (US): $66,103 [10]
Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in photography, film, communication, or a related field; marketing internships
Job description: A creative video editor or a content creator produces short-form videos to share on social media. In this role, you'll film your own videos to market either yourself or a product. Once you finish filming, you edit the video to fit specific time constraints so that it will perform well on social media platforms.
If you’re looking to become a creative video editor or content creator, you should have a background in film and photography. Having a robust foundation in SEO and marketing tactics is also helpful.
Before beginning your career as a video editor, you need to consider what employers will look for on your resume. Typically, employers look for video editing or a related degree field. Certifications can enhance your resume by showcasing your knowledge of relevant technology and software.
Many video editing jobs require you to have a bachelor’s degree in film production, communication, or a related major. Consider pursuing a bachelor’s degree that interests you and will give you the knowledge you need about video editing. Related video editing majors include photography, digital media studies, and journalism.
Read more: Is a Bachelor’s Degree Worth It?
Earning video editing certifications may make your resume stand out from other applicants. These credentials show that you took the extra step to enhance your skills, especially in video editing software. Many programs, such as Adobe Premiere and Final Cut Pro, offer certifications you may earn directly from the company.
To become a video editor, you need to continue learning and building your skills. These skills involve familiarity with video editing software and others you need while working with others on the job. Examples include being communicative, organized, adaptable, and working well with a team of other creative individuals.
If you’re ready to start your career in video editing, consider building your skills with courses and certifications. On Coursera, you’ll find many options to help advance your knowledge and abilities. Examples include The Art of Visual Storytelling by the University of Colorado Boulder or Mastering Final Cut Pro. Upon completing either program, gain a shareable Professional Certificate to include in your resume, CV, or LinkedIn profile.
Glassdoor. “Salary: Videographer, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/us-videographer-salary-SRCH_IL.0,2_IN1_KO3,15.htm.” Accessed February 26, 2024.
US Bureau of Labor Statistics, “Film and Video Editors and Camera Operators: Job Outlook, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/media-and-communication/film-and-video-editors-and-camera-operators.htm#tab-6.” Accessed February 26, 2024.
Glassdoor.“Salary: Assistant Video Editor, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/us-assistant-video-editor-salary-SRCH_IL.0,2_IN1_KO3,25.htm.” Accessed February 26, 2024.
Glassdoor. “Salary: Broadcast Technician, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/us-broadcast-technician-salary-SRCH_IL.0,2_IN1_KO3,23.htm.” Accessed February 26, 2024.
US Bureau of Labor Statistics, “Broadcast, Sound, and Video Technicians: Job Outlook, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/media-and-communication/broadcast-and-sound-engineering-technicians.htm#tab-6.” Accessed February 26, 2024.
Glassdoor. “Salary: Film Editor, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/us-film-editor-salary-SRCH_IL.0,2_IN1_KO3,14.htm.” Accessed February 26, 2024.
Glassdoor. “Salary: Television Editor, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/us-television-editor-salary-SRCH_IL.0,2_IN1_KO3,20.htm?clickSource=searchBtn.” Accessed February 26, 2024.
Glassdoor. “Salary: Animator, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/us-animator-salary-SRCH_IL.0,2_IN1_KO3,11.htm.” Accessed February 26, 2024.
Glassdoor. “Salary: Video Colorist, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/video-colorist-salary-SRCH_KO0,14.htm.” Accessed February 26, 2024.
Glassdoor. “Salary: Creative Video Editor, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/us-creative-video-editor-salary-SRCH_IL.0,2_IN1_KO3,24.htm.” Accessed February 26, 2024.
Editorial Team
Coursera’s editorial team is comprised of highly experienced professional editors, writers, and fact...
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.