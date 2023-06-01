What Is a Fishbone Diagram?

Learn how to get to the root cause of a problem by creating a fishbone diagram, a powerful project management tool.
A fishbone diagram, also referred to as a cause and effect diagram or an Ishikawa diagram, is a helpful tool for identifying the root cause of a problem. It allows you to list all the potential causes that may be contributing to the effect you are currently experiencing. This visual aid takes the shape of a fishbone, hence its name, and is commonly used during brainstorming sessions.
To create a fishbone diagram, you organize the possible causes on the left side, categorized under different cause categories. These make up the "bones" of the fish. On the right side, you place the effect or problem you are investigating–the "head". This structure provides a quick and easy way to visualize the various causes associated with the effect.
Here's how to construct a fishbone diagram:
A problem statement is the effect or problem you are investigating and goes in a box with an arrow pointing to it in the right side of a flipchart page, as if forming the head of the fish. Everyone on the team agrees on the definition of the problem.
Form the skeleton of your fishbone diagram with the major cause categories, which you connect to the backbone. To find these categories, have a brainstorming session with your team. The number of categories you create will vary according to your industry and the problem you’re solving. As an example, if you work in manufacturing, your major cause categories may be staff/people, equipment and machinery, processes and procedures, materials, environmental factors, and measuring procedures.
Now that you have your major cause categories in place, take time to brainstorm possible causes. You can use the categories as a way of generating ideas or just list as many causes as you can think of as a team.
Go through your list of causes and add them to the appropriate category on your diagram. These causes become the ribs on your diagram, joining categories to the backbone.
For each cause you identify, go deeper by asking effective questions such as, “Why does this happen?” This causes layers of branches or “bones” on the diagram.
The final step is to identify the root causes of the effect or problem in the problem statement. To do this, look at the causes that appear most often and across more than one category.
Learn more about tools and resources to aid you in a project management position. Whether you’re just starting out in your career or looking to upgrade your skills, you can get job ready at your own pace with the Google Project Management Professional Certificate on Coursera.
Editorial Team
Coursera’s editorial team is comprised of highly experienced professional editors, writers, and fact...
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.