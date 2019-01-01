Become a Changemaker

Mindshift: Break Through Obstacles to Learning and Discover Your Hidden Potential
McMaster University
Leading transformations: Manage change
Macquarie University
Agile Meets Design Thinking
University of Virginia
Business Model Canvas: A Tool for Entrepreneurs and Innovators (Project-Centered Course)
University System of Georgia
Leadership Communication for Maximum Impact: Storytelling
Northwestern University
Why Valérie recommends these courses
Mindshift: Breakthrough Obstacles to Learning will teach you how we learn and how to improve learning to become a continuous learner. This course will remind you why you really want to save time for learning.
Leading Transformations: Manage Change will teach you the importance of stepping outside the box of the conventional change management approach.
Agile Meets Design Thinking will give you the gift of how to do design thinking with your colleagues or customers. You’ll learn how to constructively and respectfully engage people in creative endeavors and make the most of co-creation phases.
Business Model Canvas: A Tool for Entrepreneurs and Innovators will help you leverage the business model. You will find an entrepreneurial tool that enables you to visualize, design, and reinvent your business model in line with a clear value proposition, shareable with your teams.
Leadership Communication for Maximum Impact: Storytelling will give you practices to convey a story with emotion and memorability. If customers can see themselves as characters in your story, they’ll be more likely to adopt your product and experience your plan for them.
