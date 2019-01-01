Become a Changemaker

Recommendations from a Changemaker

Valérie is an experienced professional enabling organizations to rethink their digital ecosystem in various domains, including finance, asset management, data governance, and learning.

Following her motto “Never Stop Learning,” she has found – through Coursera courses and peer interactions – new inspirational approaches and solutions to act as a changemaker, both in companies and in her own life.

No matter what your current job position or skills, these courses will give you tools to become a continuous learner who owns their future.

Mindshift: Break Through Obstacles to Learning and Discover Your Hidden Potential

Mindshift: Break Through Obstacles to Learning and Discover Your Hidden Potential

McMaster University

Course
Rated 4.8 out of five stars. 11669 reviews
Beginner LevelBeginner Level

Why Valérie recommends these courses

Mindshift: Breakthrough Obstacles to Learning will teach you how we learn and how to improve learning to become a continuous learner. This course will remind you why you really want to save time for learning.

Leading Transformations: Manage Change will teach you the importance of stepping outside the box of the conventional change management approach.

Agile Meets Design Thinking will give you the gift of how to do design thinking with your colleagues or customers. You’ll learn how to constructively and respectfully engage people in creative endeavors and make the most of co-creation phases.

Business Model Canvas: A Tool for Entrepreneurs and Innovators will help you leverage the business model. You will find an entrepreneurial tool that enables you to visualize, design, and reinvent your business model in line with a clear value proposition, shareable with your teams.

Leadership Communication for Maximum Impact: Storytelling will give you practices to convey a story with emotion and memorability. If customers can see themselves as characters in your story, they’ll be more likely to adopt your product and experience your plan for them.

