Innovation and Entrepreneurship for Social Impact

Business Strategies for A Better World
University of Pennsylvania
Entrepreneurship: Launching an Innovative Business
University of Maryland, College Park
Globalization, Economic Growth and Stability
IE Business School
Innovating with the Business Model Canvas
University of Virginia
Subsistence Marketplaces
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The Sustainable Development Goals – A global, transdisciplinary vision for the future
University of Copenhagen
Introduction to the Orbital Perspective
University of Arizona, University of Florida, Drexel University
New Models of Business in Society
University of Virginia
Intercultural Management
ESCP Business School
Successful Negotiation: Essential Strategies and Skills
University of Michigan
We live in the age of the Anthropocene. Human activity is currently surpassing the nine planetary boundaries. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity. These courses and Specializations will equip you with knowledge and tools to design, build, and oversee innovative development projects to solve the most pressing social and environmental problems.
