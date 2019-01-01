Innovation and Entrepreneurship for Social Impact

Deston T. is a Doughnut Economist and former ESL teacher who lived in China for over six years. He dreams of starting a social venture in China for the children of migrant workers without access to education. Besides Coursera, Deston is engaged with the World Wildlife Fund, Kiva, and the Climate Reality Project. He believes innovation and entrepreneurship courses on Coursera can help people tackle the world’s greatest challenges.

Recommendations from a Doughnut Economist

Discover new ways of thinking and acting so that you can solve the world's biggest business challenges.

Business Strategies for A Better World

University of Pennsylvania

Specialization
We live in the age of the Anthropocene. Human activity is currently surpassing the nine planetary boundaries. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity. These courses and Specializations will equip you with knowledge and tools to design, build, and oversee innovative development projects to solve the most pressing social and environmental problems.

