21st Century Leadership Skills

Strategic Leadership and Management
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Leading People and Teams
University of Michigan
Career Success
University of California, Irvine
Achieving Personal and Professional Success
University of Pennsylvania
Leadership in 21st Century Organizations
Copenhagen Business School
Women in Leadership: Inspiring Positive Change
Case Western Reserve University
Why Fred recommends these courses
Strategic Leadership and Management: Learn how to manage the velocity and volume of issues that leaders face today.
Leading People and Teams: A key function of leadership is tuning in to the needs of the people you are leading. Learn how cooperation and collaboration lead to realization of your objective.
Career Success: Learn how to be an influential leader through emotional intelligence and interpersonal skills.
Achieving Personal and Professional Success: Stay competitive in the 21st century through constant learning, growing, and improving yourself.
Data-driven Decision Making: Manage one of the most difficult tasks in leadership: implementing changes without disrupting the establishment.
Leadership in 21st Century Organizations: Manage your leadership trajectory in the context of the growing technological revolution.
Moralities of Everyday Life: Build a society that works for all. Consider the impact of your decisions and how they affect people and society as a whole.
Women in Leadership: Inspire positive influence in today’s world through creativity, intelligence, and innovation.
The Music of the Beatles: Learn how The Beatles were both hard-working and having fun, resilient and taking chances, aiming high and trying new things – and always challenging themselves. They never gave up, relied on themselves, and worked together to churn out hit song after hit song. This, for me, is the hallmark of true leadership.
Share your course recommendations with the Coursera Community.
Popular Categories on Coursera: Business | Computer Science | Data Science | Information Technology | Health | Career Success | See All
Popular Degrees on Coursera: Business | Computer Science | Data Science | Health | Bachelor’s Degrees | See All