Front-End Development Terms: A to Z Glossary

Interested in front-end development but you keep seeing terms unfamiliar to you? This A-to-Z glossary defines key front-end development terms you need to know.
Front-end development professionals are actively engaged in creating, deploying, and upkeep user interfaces and interactions for software applications. They utilize a variety of programming languages, frameworks, and libraries to build visually appealing and responsive web and desktop applications. With a focus on seamless integration with back-end systems and rigorous testing, front-end developers play a crucial role in enhancing user experiences and collaborating effectively with cross-functional development teams.
This front-end development glossary can be helpful if you want to get familiar with basic terms and advance your understanding of front-end development.
Accessibility (a11y)
Accessibility in front-end development refers to designing and building websites or applications that can be used and accessed by all users, including those with disabilities.
Bootstrap
Bootstrap is a popular front-end development framework with pre-designed HTML, CSS, and JavaScript components for building responsive and visually appealing websites and web applications.
CSS (Cascading Style Sheets)
CSS is a style sheet language used in front-end development to control the layout and presentation of web pages, including elements' colors, fonts, and spacing.
DOM (Document Object Model)
The DOM is a programming interface in front-end development that represents the structure of an HTML or XML document as objects, allowing dynamic manipulation of web page content.
ES6 (ECMAScript 6)
ES6 is the sixth version of ECMAScript, the standardized scripting language that forms the basis of JavaScript, introducing new features and improvements to the language.
Flexbox
Flexbox is a layout model in CSS used for creating flexible and responsive designs, allowing easy alignment and distribution of elements within a container.
Grid System
A grid system in front-end development is a structure that divides a web page into columns and rows, providing a framework for organizing content and achieving consistent layouts.
HTML (Hypertext Markup Language)
HTML is the standard markup language used in front-end development to create the structure and content of web pages.
JavaScript
JavaScript is a programming language used in front-end development to add interactivity and dynamic behavior to web pages and applications.
Keyframes
Keyframes in CSS are used for creating animations by defining specific styles that gradually change from one state to another at particular points in the animation.
LESS (Leaner Style Sheets)
LESS is a CSS preprocessor that extends CSS with variables, mixins, and functions, allowing for more organized and maintainable stylesheets.
Media Queries
Media queries in CSS are used in front-end development to apply specific styles based on the characteristics of the user's device, such as screen size and resolution.
NPM (Node Package Manager)
NPM is a package manager for JavaScript used in front-end development to install and manage libraries, frameworks, and tools.
Overflow
Overflow in CSS controls how content that exceeds the size of a container is displayed, allowing scrolling or hiding the excess content.
Progressive Enhancement
Progressive enhancement is a front-end development approach that starts with a basic, accessible version of a website or application and then adds more features and enhancements for modern browsers and devices.
Query Selector
The query selector is a JavaScript method that allows front-end developers to select and manipulate HTML elements using CSS-style selectors.
Responsive Web Design
Responsive web design is an approach to front-end development that ensures web pages and applications adapt and display properly on various devices and screen sizes.
SASS (Syntactically Awesome Style Sheets)
SASS is a CSS preprocessor that extends CSS with variables, nesting, and other features, making it more efficient and maintainable.
Transpiling
Transpiling is converting code written in one version of JavaScript to another to ensure compatibility with older browsers.
UI (User Interface)
The user interface in front-end development refers to the visual elements and design of a website or application that users interact with.
Viewport
The viewport in front-end development is the visible area of a web page or application in the user's browser window.
Webpack
Webpack is a popular module bundler for front-end development that packages and manages JavaScript, CSS, and other assets for web applications.
Yarn
Yarn is a package manager for front-end development that provides faster and more reliable package installations compared to NPM.
Z-Index
The z-index in CSS is a property that controls the stacking order of elements on a web page, determining which elements appear in front of or behind others.
Conclusion
Congratulations on completing the A-to-Z glossary for Front-End Development Terms! This glossary provides a comprehensive understanding of the essential concepts and techniques used in front-end development. Whether you're a seasoned front-end developer or just starting, this resource will be a valuable reference to enhance your skills and proficiency in building interactive and visually appealing web experiences. Happy coding and creating amazing front-end projects!
