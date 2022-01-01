The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Bootstrap is a popular open-source front-end framework for web development. It’s not just popular because it’s free; Bootstrap is built to facilitate responsive web design that makes web pages render properly on desktop, tablet, and mobile device screens of all sizes. Given the proliferation of different devices that are connecting to the web today, learning Bootstrap has become an important tool for enabling web developers to spend less time coding HTML and CSS and more time designing.
In addition to its responsive grid system, Bootstrap features a large collection of prebuilt components and plugins to make creating attractive, dynamic web pages easier. The use of CSS preprocessor Sass introduces new capabilities like variables and nested rules while also making it easier to create style sheets quickly. And powerful, custom jQuery JavaScript plugins let you build web-based applications and interactive experiences to your site without lots of coding. These and many more features and tools within Bootstrap has made it a hugely popular front-end framework for beginning web developers and experienced professionals alike.
A background in Bootstrap is a great gateway towards a career as a web developer. Web development remains an accessible and fast-growing field, and this growth is expected to only continue as websites and e-commerce become more and more important to business success. And, as the universe of web-connected devices continues to expand, Bootstrap’s responsive web design capabilities are becoming an increasingly important tool for quickly meeting client needs with attractive web pages that display correctly on all of them.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, web developers earned a median annual salary of $73,760 per year, and jobs in this field are projected to grow 8% from 2019 to 2029 - much faster than average for the economy overall. And, because web developers may work at firms or be self-employed, and because many web developers can start with only a high school diploma, this field offers opportunities for learners of all levels.
Yes, absolutely! Coursera offers a wide range of courses in computer science and web development, including offerings focused specifically on teaching Bootstrap. You can learn via individual courses or Specializations spanning multiple courses from top-ranked universities from around the world, including University of Michigan, Johns Hopkins University, and The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. And, because you can view and complete course materials on a flexible schedule, learning about Bootstrap on Coursera means you can add this valuable background to your skill set on a schedule that makes sense with your existing work, school, or family life.
Before learning Bootstrap, it helps to have a good foundation in basics of web development. It’s particularly important to have a grasp of using front-end languages like JavaScript, CSS, and HTML. Because Bootstrap is a framework that you use to create and edit websites, you'll need to be proficient in CSS and HTML at a minimum. If you're familiar with JavaScript too, it'll help when you start customizing websites and creating interactive elements using Bootstrap.
The most common career path for someone who learns Bootstrap is becoming a web developer, including front-end developers, UI developers, and software developers. Educational requirements vary depending on the hiring organization, but many people choose to pursue formal education. You might take courses, earn a certificate, or get your degree—all options that let you build your skillset and your portfolio, which can help you land an entry-level job as a junior developer or similar title. As you gain experience and advance your skills, you’ll be able to move up the ladder and into positions with more seniority.
Because Bootstrap is an effective tool for front-end developers, other topics to help you develop skills in that area are particularly helpful, including JavaScript/jQuery, responsive design, mobile design, and testing/debugging. If you're not already familiar with using JavaScript, this is a very useful topic to study because it's heavily used in creating easy-to-use user interfaces. jQuery is a JavaScript library that makes using JavaScript faster. Employers like to see potential hires with sharp skills in responsive and mobile design because of the huge numbers of people who use their mobile devices to get on the internet instead of a desktop computer.
A quick search of Indeed.com revealed more than 2,000 job listings for people with a background in Bootstrap in March 2021 from companies ranging from tech businesses to manufacturers to consulting firms. When you look for jobs, you’re likely to find listings from big tech companies like Google, social platforms like Facebook or LinkedIn, financial services, and news organizations. Professionals with Bootstrap backgrounds may also work as freelancers or consultants. Because they work to create functional, accessible, and aesthetically pleasing websites, they’re in demand from a variety of industries.