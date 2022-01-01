The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
React.JS is an open-source JavaScript library for building interactive user interfaces. In this JavaScript library, web and computing professionals can access existing code pre-written from the JavaScript language to develop web components that users interact with on a device.
Because React.JS is open-source, it enables learners interested in web-related careers to provide efficient, cost-effective services to clients and employers. While helping learners enhance the services they provide, React.JS also helps them drive their value as professionals—in 2019, the average React.JS developer salary in the U.S. was $120,000 or roughly $57 per hour.
Resources across the web point to React being a good skill to know, with one revealing that learning React.JS is “the need of the hour.”
Because of React.JS’ relevance in the market, it’s safe to say this tool helps learners become more in-demand. Some job titles enjoyed by successful React.JS learners include Front-end Developer, UI Developer, Computer Programmer, Software Developer, Web Developer, Full-Stack Developer, Software Engineer, and others that are related.
Through Coursera, React JS is covered in various courses. These courses focus on understanding ways to create hybrid mobile applications; learning to implement NoSQL databases using MongoDB; communicating to the client side through a RESTful API; and more. Lessons are administered via video lectures, readings, quizzes, hands-on projects, and additional content.
Lessons on React.JS are taught with relevance to Computer Science and Engineering, and are administered via video lectures, readings, quizzes, and other types of content delivery.
Before you start learning ReactJS (also referred to as React.JS or simply React), you should have a basic knowledge of CSS, HTML, and JavaScript, which ReactJS is written in. A basic understanding of the ES6 scripting language is also needed, including let, const, arrow functions, imports and exports, and classes. You should have experience using the npm registry for Java code sharing too. As you begin to develop apps using React, you'll also need a knowledge of iOS and Android operating systems.
You're well suited for roles in ReactJS if you enjoy technology and web development, particularly user interface (UI) front-end development, but full-stack development as well. People who are best suited for ReactJS roles also have good communication skills since they need to be able to express their ideas well as they work with teams to build apps. They are open-minded and accepting of the ideas and suggestions of others. And they also have good problem-solving skills, which is needed when troubleshooting coding errors and developing the best possible product.
Learning ReactJS is right for you if you're interested in developing web apps, including hybrid mobile apps or websites, which you can begin doing with knowledge of the fundamentals of React. It's also right for you if you want to be a front-end web developer since knowing ReactJS will help you build code that's efficient and effective for user interfaces. You can do many things with React, such as create a shopping cart, animated CSS components, news client, GitHub projects, product comparison pages, calculator apps, photo galleries, emoji searches, tutorial solutions, and so much more. If any of these capabilities are interesting to you, learning ReactJS might just be right for you.