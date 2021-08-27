Lead and Manage Healthcare Systems

Design and Interpretation of Clinical Trials
Johns Hopkins University
Medical Terminology
Rice University
The Influence of Social Determinants on Health
University of Michigan
Foundational Skills for Communicating About Health
University of Michigan
Introduction to Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis
Johns Hopkins University
Systems Thinking In Public Health
Johns Hopkins University
Understanding Clinical Research: Behind the Statistics
University of Cape Town
Essentials in Clinical Simulations Across the Health Professions
The George Washington University
Leading Healthcare Quality and Safety
The George Washington University
Managing Your Health: The Role of Physical Therapy and Exercise
University of Toronto
HI-FIVE: Health Informatics For Innovation, Value & Enrichment (Administrative/IT Perspective)
Columbia University
