Try a course from University of Michigan School of Public Health

The Influence of Social Determinants on Health
University of Michigan
Specialization
Rated 4.7 out of five stars. 17 reviews
Beginner Level
Impacts of the Environment on Global Public Health
University of Michigan
Specialization
Rated 4.9 out of five stars. 35 reviews
Beginner Level
Addressing Racial Health Inequity in Healthcare
University of Michigan
Specialization
Rated 5 out of five stars. 2 reviews
Beginner Level
Foundational Skills for Communicating About Health
University of Michigan
Course
Rated 4.7 out of five stars. 81 reviews
Beginner Level
Finding Purpose and Meaning In Life: Living for What Matters Most
University of Michigan
Course
Rated 4.8 out of five stars. 1794 reviews
Beginner Level