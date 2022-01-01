University of Colorado System
Autism—also known as autism spectrum disorder—is a developmental disability that can affect a person's social skills, ability to communicate, and other behaviors. Up to 40% of people with the disability may be nonverbal. According to the CDC, one in fifty-four children in the United States receives an autism diagnosis, and it can impact all genders, ethnic groups, and people of all socioeconomic statuses. While there is no one particular medical test for detecting the disability, doctors can make a diagnosis in many children by age two. Some children aren't diagnosed until they are four years old or older. There is no cure, but early intervention and therapy can help improve the quality of life for a person with autism as they age.
The more you know about autism, the more equipped you are to communicate and work with someone with the disability, whether it's a family member or friend, or someone whom you encounter in a professional setting, such as a student or co-worker. From law enforcement officers to educators, exploring the topic of autism and understanding how those with the disability think or act means making more informed decisions when you encounter them in your community. Many police departments now offer crisis intervention training for officers who may encounter someone with autism while on duty. If you already work with people with autism, learning the "why" behind their actions can help you build on your current education and possibly expand your career in the future.
Many career opportunities that arise from learning about autism are in the fields of education and therapy. With one in fifty-four children receiving a diagnosis, special education teachers who are trained to understand their unique needs are more important than ever. Because many people on the autism spectrum have problems with communication, speech pathology is another career path. Occupational therapists help those with autism learn how to perform everyday skills, while rehabilitation therapists teach them how to thrive in social situations. Social workers and autism spectrum disorder specialists may work in schools and medical settings to help children with autism—and their families—find the support they need to succeed. Psychologists, pediatricians, pediatric nurses, nannies, and anyone else who works with children will find that learning about autism can lead to professional advancements.