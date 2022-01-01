University of California San Diego
Skills you'll gain: Graph Theory, Evaluation, Probability & Statistics, Statistical Programming, Biology, Bioinformatics, Theoretical Computer Science, Computer Programming, Mathematics, Graphs
4.6
(292 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
University of California San Diego
Skills you'll gain: Graphs, Probability & Statistics, Software, Algorithms, Computer Programming, Combinatorics, Bioinformatics, Theoretical Computer Science, Mathematics
4.7
(122 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
Stanford University
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Computer Architecture, Natural Language Processing, Artificial Neural Networks, Computer Vision, General Statistics, Data Analysis Software, Statistical Machine Learning, Probability Distribution, Dimensionality Reduction, Feature Engineering, Data Mining, Machine Learning Algorithms, Geostatistics, Security Engineering, Machine Learning, Distributed Computing Architecture, Supply Chain, Differential Equations, Econometrics, Support Vector Machine, Linearity, Applied Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Theoretical Computer Science, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Calculus, Other Programming Languages, Estimation, Probability & Statistics, Linear Algebra, Network Security, Data Analysis, Mathematics, Regression
4.9
(170.1k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 3+ Months
Johns Hopkins University
Skills you'll gain: Algebra, Algorithms, Big Data, Bioinformatics, Business Analysis, Command-Line Interface, Communication, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Data Analysis, Data Management, Experiment, General Statistics, Marketing, Mathematics, Other Programming Languages, Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, R Programming, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science
4.5
(5.4k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of California San Diego
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Bioinformatics, Business Analysis, Business Psychology, Combinatorics, Communication, Computer Programming, Graph Theory, Human Resources, Mathematics, Probability & Statistics, Research and Design, Software, Statistical Programming, Strategy and Operations, Theoretical Computer Science
4.3
(1.1k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
LearnQuest
Skills you'll gain: Algebra, Artificial Neural Networks, Computer Programming, Econometrics, General Statistics, Linearity, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Mathematics, Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, Regression, Statistical Programming
3.3
(27 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Toronto
Skills you'll gain: Agile Software Development, Algorithms, Analysis, Bioinformatics, Data Management, Data Structures, Data Visualization, General Statistics, Mathematics, Probability & Statistics, Research and Design, Software Engineering, Statistical Visualization, Theoretical Computer Science
4.7
(1.8k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months