University of California, Davis
Skills you'll gain: Analysis, ArcGIS, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Model, Data Structures, Data Visualization, Geometry, Geovisualization, Machine Learning, Mathematics, Modeling, Spatial Analysis, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science
4.8
(5.6k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Free
Sciences Po
Skills you'll gain: Data Visualization, Leadership and Management, Security Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Probability & Statistics, Innovation, Security Engineering, Entrepreneurship, Critical Thinking, International Relations, Influencing, Marketing, Research and Design, Geostatistics, Business Analysis, Problem Solving, Communication, Public Relations, Digital Marketing
4.4
(534 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
The Pennsylvania State University
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Strategy, Data Visualization, Sales, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Analysis, Geovisualization, ArcGIS, Map, Account Management, Data Analysis, Entrepreneurship, Mapping, Statistical Programming
4.7
(229 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
American Museum of Natural History
Skills you'll gain: Critical Thinking, Geovisualization, Research and Design, Entrepreneurship, Business Analysis, Data Visualization, Business Psychology, Analysis, Strategy and Operations
4.7
(200 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Geography is the study of the land and features of planet Earth and the ways in which people interact with them. Geography gives you insight into the natural environment as well as the communities that humans have developed within that environment. The study of geography touches culture, politics, economics—and maps, of course. When you study geography, you learn about just how interconnected the world around us is and why it changes.
The study of geography is worthwhile because it helps you understand the complex relationship between the Earth and the people who inhabit it. It gives you an opportunity to learn about how the physical systems of the Earth affect the lives of people and societies, and the difference that human activity makes on the planet. Geography gives you a deeper understanding of both the past and the present as you learn where historical and current events take place. Studying geography also provides you with an appreciation for the planet that we live on and how to take care of it.
Careers that allow you to draw on your knowledge and love of geography range from teaching to mapmaking to transportation management. Does weather fascinate you? Consider working as a meteorologist. An interest in maps and how they’re made can lead you to careers such as cartographer, remote sensing specialist, or geographic information systems (GIS) officer. Geography jobs that allow you to make a direct impact on your community include city or town planning, surveying, and emergency management. You can also find work as a location analyst, helping businesses find the right place to open a new location.
Online courses on Coursera offer you opportunities to broaden your knowledge of geography, whether you’re learning about GIS, mapping, and spatial analysis or studying the geopolitics of Europe. Discover how mapmaking techniques have revolutionized the way we view the world, or explore new ideas in sustainable development. From the Arctic to China to the way demographics determine public policy, online courses on Coursera can open your eyes to the wonders of geography and how it applies to the real world.