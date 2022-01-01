Free
Geology, or earth science, is the study of the materials that the Earth is made of, the structure of that material, and how it changes. Geologists concern themselves not just with what the rocks and other materials that make up this planet look like now, but also with the way those materials have looked throughout Earth's history. When you study geology, you look at the processes that change Earth, like volcanic eruptions, landslides, earthquakes, and floods. You also examine the products that Earth's materials produce, such as metals, ores, and petroleum.
Like many other scientific disciplines, geology helps us make sense of the world around us. The more you understand what makes up the planet, the more you'll appreciate how Earth's systems operate. You'll also see how geology intertwines with other sciences, from biology to physics to chemistry and more. The study of the Earth and its materials seeks to solve problems like climate change and mitigate the risk of natural disasters. Geology also points to new ideas and discoveries that can lead to innovations that improve society.
Geology is a broad field of science that can set you up for success in careers as diverse at meteorology, oceanography, geophysics, and engineering. You can specialize in the economics of geography, specific metals, water, glaciers, or soil composition. Meteorologists and atmospheric scientists study how the Earth's structure influences weather, while oceanographers focus on bodies of water. Geology even touches engineering, as geologic engineers study how the makeup of the Earth affects buildings and infrastructure. If you've ever been fascinated by dinosaurs, you can use your geology knowledge to work as a paleontologist.
Online courses on Coursera give you a broad base of knowledge of geology and its applications. You can learn about mapping and spatial analysis, the oil and gas industry, or the ethics of the environmental movement. A course about mountains can let you discover the physical, human, and biological aspects of mountainous places around the world. You can also learn from courses about seismic tomography to explore the inside of the earth, understand how to reduce groundwater contaminants naturally, and comprehend principles of extinction in the past, present, and future.