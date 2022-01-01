University of Toronto
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Artificial Neural Networks, Computer Graphic Techniques, Computer Graphics, Computer Programming, Computer Vision, Decision Making, Deep Learning, Entrepreneurship, Estimation, Feature Engineering, General Statistics, Graph Theory, Leadership and Management, Linear Algebra, Machine Learning, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Planning, Probability & Statistics, Probability Distribution, Python Programming, Statistical Programming, Supply Chain and Logistics, Theoretical Computer Science
4.7
(3k reviews)
Advanced · Specialization · 3+ Months
Free
Intel
Skills you'll gain: Theoretical Computer Science, Computer Architecture, Microarchitecture, Computer Programming, Computer Graphic Techniques, Computational Thinking, C Programming Language Family, Computer Graphics
4.1
(97 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Skills you'll gain: Computer Architecture, Network Security, Network Architecture, Software As A Service, Database Application, Backup, Security Engineering, Hardware Design, Networking Hardware, Product Lifecycle, Databases, Data Architecture, Data Management, Database Administration, Computer Networking
4.7
(18.5k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Yonsei University
Skills you'll gain: B2B Sales, Brand Management, Business Communication, Communication, Customer Relationship Management, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Leadership and Management, Market Analysis, Market Research, Marketing, Marketing Management, Media Strategy & Planning, Product Management, Product Marketing, Product Strategy, Public Relations, Research and Design, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations
4.7
(2k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Free
ESSEC Business School
Skills you'll gain: Leadership Development, Marketing, Advertising, Strategy and Operations, Change Management, Supply Chain and Logistics, Human Resources, Leadership, Entrepreneurship, Brand Management, Innovation, Research and Design, Strategy, Planning, Performance, Communication, Business Psychology, Human Learning, Sales, Leadership and Management
4.6
(103 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks