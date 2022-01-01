University of California, Irvine
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Business Communication, Change Management, Communication, Decision Making, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Human Resources, Leadership Development, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Negotiation, Operations Research, Planning, Problem Solving, Project, Project Management, Research and Design, Risk Management, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics, Time Management, Writing
4.5
(37k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Adaptability, Business Psychology, Communication, Decision Making, Entrepreneurship, Human Learning, Leadership, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Personal Advertisement, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations
4.7
(2.7k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 1-3 Months
Free
University of Maryland, College Park
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Strategy, Marketing, Leadership and Management, Entrepreneurship, Research and Design, Strategic Planning, Communication, Sales
4.8
(549 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months