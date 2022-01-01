University of Michigan
Survey is a research method used to collect data from a segment of a population that can be generalized to a larger group. Common types of surveys are computer-based, face to face, paper and pencil, and telephone. Surveys can produce quantitative and qualitative data that businesses, governments, and other organizations use to make decisions.
You will acquire the skills you need to create surveys that give you the information you need as well as tools for analyzing the data. Developing a survey requires more than asking a question. It’s a process of identifying the information you want, creating questions that give you that information, gathering data from the right sources, and analyzing it without bias.
Learning survey offers several benefits that you can use in the workplace, including knowledge of survey design, implementation, and analysis. In addition to being able to produce effective surveys, you pick up other useful skills such as defining objectives, managing projects, and creating presentations to share results. You also will have an opportunity to practice your written and verbal communication skills as you seek out and share information.
Learning survey can open several career opportunities, and you may find work as a survey creator, a survey conductor, or a data analyst. Survey skills are helpful in human resources and marketing departments. HR supervisors who want to understand the workplace climate and meet employee needs may use surveys. Marketers and product developers can use surveys when deciding which products and services to offer customers. Other fields that rely on survey skills include data analysts, consultants, researchers, managers, and teachers.
Online courses give you the ability to learn survey design, implementation, and analysis in a way that’s convenient for you. You can customize your learning path by choosing specific courses that target your needs. You have the option to study on your own terms at a time and place that fits in your schedule.