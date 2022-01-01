University of Virginia
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Human Resources, Epidemiology, Entrepreneurship, Communication, Ethics, Probability & Statistics, Strategy, Leadership, Sales, Business Psychology
4.7
(397 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Georgia Institute of Technology
Skills you'll gain: Business Communication, Business Psychology, Communication, Computer Networking, Culture, Email, English Language, Leadership and Management, Networking Hardware, Speech, Writing
4.7
(23.4k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Arizona State University
Skills you'll gain: Business Psychology, Communication, Entrepreneurship, Grammar, Human Learning, Human Resources, Language, Leadership and Management, Listening, People Development, Speech, Supply Chain and Logistics, Teaching, Writing
4.9
(14.8k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Arizona State University
Skills you'll gain: Business Psychology, Communication, Entrepreneurship, Grammar, Human Learning, Human Resources, Leadership and Management, Listening, People Development, Speech, Writing
4.9
(3.1k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Artificial Neural Networks, Natural Language Processing, Speech, Translation, Computer Graphics, Human Computer Interaction, Data Management, Machine Learning, Theoretical Computer Science, Language, Interactive Design, Deep Learning, Communication, Modeling, Big Data
4.8
(27.7k reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Business Communication, Communication, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Cryptography, Entrepreneurship, Market Research, Network Architecture, Research and Design, Security Engineering, Speech, Theoretical Computer Science
4.5
(55 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months