Full-Stack Developer Salary: Your 2023 Guide

Learn what it takes to become a full stack developer and the variations in salary across roles and locations.
Web developers who can work on both the front and back end of a website, web application, or computer program are valuable team members. A full-stack developer’s salary is always competitive, including variables aspiring professionals need to know.
Some web developers work on the front end, the UX, or user experience. Others focus on the back end or user interface (UI). Full-stack developers have the skills and expertise to work on a website’s front and back end.
Competitive salaries for a full-stack software developer vary based on many factors, including location, company, job title, and experience.
Full-stack developers create and maintain websites' front and back end. They often work on a team with dedicated UI and UX designers and other web developers. Some duties of a full-stack developer may include:
Developing web applications, websites, or computer programs
Creating executable code for the functionality of web design elements
Coding server-side elements
Testing and maintaining web-based projects
Overseeing projects to stay within budget and optimise speed, functionality, and reliability
Collaborating with designers, web developers, and clients
Stay current with technological trends within the industry
As a full-stack developer, you’ll have complex tasks that require workplace and technical skills. Communication skills and creativity are essential because you’ll collaborate among project team members and clients and help solve problems and front-end design. Qualified full-stack developers should also have mastery of web development programs such as:
JavaScript
SQL Server
Flash
CI/CD
DevOps
Angular
Azure
CSS
C#
Back End
.NET
Restful APIS
Frameworks
Node.js
Full-stack developers work at small and large companies that often focus on computer systems design, publishing, technical or managerial consultation, and advertising or public relations. Their employer typically needs a professional who can program a server, browser, and database—as well as design an engaging user experience. They also work independently on a freelance basis or as an entrepreneur.
Some large corporations that hire full-stack developers include:
Northrop Grumman
Capital One
Microsoft
Cisco
Verizon
IBM
General Motors
According to Glassdoor, the median annual salary for a full-stack developer in the UK is £49,404 [1]. Earnings can vary depending on years of experience and employee benefits such as bonuses and profit sharing.
A full-stack developer is a senior computer programmer with experience in all areas of web development. These professionals have mastered client software for developing the front end and server software for the functionality of the back end. They also have a working knowledge of popular stacks, a combination of computer programming tools for specific functions and parameters. These include:
LAMP stack
LEMP stack
MEAN stack
Django stack
Ruby on Rails
You'll be on your way to a successful full-stack developer career by learning each stack level and how they function interdependently. Although many full-stack developers hold computer programming degrees, many opt to learn through online courses.
For many who want to start a full-stack developer career, learning fundamental programming languages is essential. The IBM Full Stack Developer Professional Certificate offered by IBM and Introduction to Web Development with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript are beginner-level courses that you can take at your own pace on Coursera.
Larger cities often require a higher cost of living, so full-stack developers in these areas typically get paid more. The highest-paying cities, along with the average annual salary, are:
London: £68,585
Manchester: £55,266
Warrington: £52,621
Poole: £50,391
Coventry: £45,953
Plymouth: £42,908
Bournemouth: £44,346
Yeovil: £37,625 [2]
A full-stack developer’s salary in the UK may depend on the amount of professional experience you have. As you gain more, you’ll likely get promoted, which leads to higher earnings. The following list includes the average salaries of full-stack developers, job titles, and years of experience:
Full stack developer (0-1 year experience): £32,000 to £78,000
Full stack engineer (2-4 years experience): £37 to £77,000
Senior full stack engineer (2-4 years experience) £50,000 to £104,000
Principal full stack engineer (8+ years experience): £31,000 to £78,000
Vice-president of full stack engineering (8+ years experience): £105,000 to £156,000 [3]
Full-time employees, on average, earn lower salaries but may qualify for valuable benefits. Some companies allow for remote work, which may also impact your salary.
A good way to increase earning potential as a full-stack developer is to master new computer languages or brush up on popular programming tools like JavaScript. Employers will often quiz candidates on their knowledge, so professional development can help instil additional confidence during important interviews.
Professional development may take the form of experiments, creating a video game design, or taking a design course. On Coursera, CalArts offers a Graphic Design Specialisation that teaches the fundamentals of graphic communication. The more knowledge you have about websites' front and back ends will make you a more valuable employee and likely grant you a more lucrative full-stack developer career.
To start a career in full-stack development, begin learning the skills you need to be qualified for the best jobs in the field. Aspiring web developers can start by enrolling in Introduction to Front-End Development offered by Meta on Coursera.
