Full-Stack Developer Salary: Your 2023 Guide

Learn what it takes to become a full stack developer and the variations in salary across roles and locations.

[Featured Image] A full-stack developer is coding at home.

Web developers who can work on both the front and back end of a website, web application, or computer program are valuable team members. A full-stack developer’s salary is always competitive, including variables aspiring professionals need to know.

Some web developers work on the front end, the UX, or user experience. Others focus on the back end or user interface (UI). Full-stack developers have the skills and expertise to work on a website’s front and back end. 

Competitive salaries for a full-stack software developer vary based on many factors, including location, company, job title, and experience. 

What does a full-stack developer do? 

Full-stack developers create and maintain websites' front and back end. They often work on a team with dedicated UI and UX designers and other web developers. Some duties of a full-stack developer may include:

  • Developing web applications, websites, or computer programs

  • Creating executable code for the functionality of web design elements

  • Coding server-side elements

  • Testing and maintaining web-based projects

  • Overseeing projects to stay within budget and optimise speed, functionality, and reliability

  • Collaborating with designers, web developers, and clients

  • Stay current with technological trends within the industry

Technical skills

As a full-stack developer, you’ll have complex tasks that require workplace and technical skills. Communication skills and creativity are essential because you’ll collaborate among project team members and clients and help solve problems and front-end design. Qualified full-stack developers should also have mastery of web development programs such as:

 

  • JavaScript

  • SQL Server

  • Flash

  • CI/CD

  • DevOps

  • Angular

  • Azure

  • CSS

  • C#

  • Back End

  • .NET

  • Restful APIS

  • Frameworks

  • Node.js

Where do full-stack developers work?

Full-stack developers work at small and large companies that often focus on computer systems design, publishing, technical or managerial consultation, and advertising or public relations. Their employer typically needs a professional who can program a server, browser, and database—as well as design an engaging user experience. They also work independently on a freelance basis or as an entrepreneur.

Some large corporations that hire full-stack developers include:

  • Northrop Grumman

  • Capital One

  • Microsoft

  • Cisco

  • Verizon

  • IBM

  • General Motors

How much does a full-stack developer earn?

According to Glassdoor, the median annual salary for a full-stack developer in the UK is £49,404 [1].  Earnings can vary depending on years of experience and employee benefits such as bonuses and profit sharing. 

How do I qualify to become a full-stack developer?

A full-stack developer is a senior computer programmer with experience in all areas of web development. These professionals have mastered client software for developing the front end and server software for the functionality of the back end. They also have a working knowledge of popular stacks, a combination of computer programming tools for specific functions and parameters. These include:

  • LAMP stack

  • LEMP stack

  • MEAN stack

  • Django stack

  • Ruby on Rails

You'll be on your way to a successful full-stack developer career by learning each stack level and how they function interdependently. Although many full-stack developers hold computer programming degrees, many opt to learn through online courses. 

For many who want to start a full-stack developer career, learning fundamental programming languages is essential. The IBM Full Stack Developer Professional Certificate offered by IBM and Introduction to Web Development with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript are beginner-level courses that you can take at your own pace on Coursera.

Placeholder

professional certificate

IBM Full Stack Software Developer

Kickstart your career in application development. Master Cloud Native and Full Stack Development using hands-on projects involving HTML, JavaScript, Node.js, Python, Django, Containers, Microservices and more.

4.5

(3,105 ratings)

20,097 already enrolled

BEGINNER level

Average time: 4 month(s)

Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll build:

Cloud Native, Devops, Iaas PaaS Saas, Hybrid Multicloud, Cloud Computing, Cascading Style Sheets (CSS), HTML, Git (Software), JavaScript, Cloud Applications, Distributed Version Control (DRCS), open source, Version Control Systems, Github, Web Development, User Interface, React (Web Framework), Front-end Development, back-end development, Server-side JavaScript, express, Computer Science, Data Science, Python Programming, Data Analysis, Pandas, Numpy, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Web Application, Application development, Flask, Django (Web Framework), Database (DBMS), SQL, Kubernetes, Docker, Containers, Openshift, Swagger, serverless, Microservices, Representational State Transfer (REST), IBM Code Engine, Node.Js

Placeholder

course

Introduction to Web Development with HTML, CSS, JavaScript

Want to take the first steps to become a Web Developer? This course will help you discover the languages, frameworks, and tools that you will need to create ...

4.5

(1,045 ratings)

68,619 already enrolled

BEGINNER level

Average time: 1 month(s)

Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll build:

Cascading Style Sheets (CSS), HTML, Git (Software), JavaScript, Cloud Applications

Full-stack developer salaries by location 

Larger cities often require a higher cost of living, so full-stack developers in these areas typically get paid more. The highest-paying cities, along with the average annual salary, are:

  • London: £68,585

  •  Manchester: £55,266

  •  Warrington: £52,621

  • Poole: £50,391

  • Coventry: £45,953

  • Plymouth: £42,908

  • Bournemouth: £44,346

  • Yeovil: £37,625 [2]

Full-stack developer titles and salaries

A full-stack developer’s salary in the UK may depend on the amount of professional experience you have. As you gain more, you’ll likely get promoted, which leads to higher earnings. The following list includes the average salaries of full-stack developers, job titles, and years of experience:

  • Full stack developer (0-1 year experience): £32,000 to £78,000

  • Full stack engineer (2-4 years experience):  £37 to £77,000

  • Senior full stack engineer (2-4 years experience) £50,000 to £104,000

  • Principal full stack engineer (8+ years experience): £31,000 to £78,000

  • Vice-president of full stack engineering (8+ years experience): £105,000 to £156,000 [3]

Full-time employees, on average, earn lower salaries but may qualify for valuable benefits. Some companies allow for remote work, which may also impact your salary. 

Professional development

A good way to increase earning potential as a full-stack developer is to master new computer languages or brush up on popular programming tools like JavaScript. Employers will often quiz candidates on their knowledge, so professional development can help instil additional confidence during important interviews.  

Professional development may take the form of experiments, creating a video game design, or taking a design course. On Coursera, CalArts offers a Graphic Design Specialisation that teaches the fundamentals of graphic communication. The more knowledge you have about websites' front and back ends will make you a more valuable employee and likely grant you a more lucrative full-stack developer career.

Placeholder

specialization

Graphic Design

Make Compelling Design. Learn and apply the principles of graphic design towards a comprehensive branding project.

4.7

(15,165 ratings)

316,032 already enrolled

BEGINNER level

Average time: 6 month(s)

Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll build:

Visual Communication, Branding Communication, Graphic Design, Art History, Typography, Creativity, Graphics, Design Theory, Color Theory, Adobe Illustrator, History, Adobe Indesign, Art, Graphic Arts, Adobe Photoshop

Next steps

To start a career in full-stack development, begin learning the skills you need to be qualified for the best jobs in the field. Aspiring web developers can start by enrolling in Introduction to Front-End Development offered by Meta on Coursera.

Placeholder

course

Introduction to Front-End Development

Welcome to Introduction to Front-End Development, the first course in the Meta Front-End Developer program.

4.8

(5,370 ratings)

145,941 already enrolled

BEGINNER level

Average time: 1 month(s)

Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll build:

Web Development Tools, User Interface, Front-End Web Development, HTML and CSS, Responsive Web Design

