9 Marketing Podcasts for Beginners and Pros: 2024 List

Adding a marketing podcast to your regular media routine is one low-commitment way to expand your awareness of the current industry landscape.
By listening to seasoned marketers interact with one another and discuss key marketing topics and developments, you can further develop your own perspective on the way you approach marketing questions. And when you find a podcast you like, it can help remind you how fun a career in marketing can be.
When selecting these podcasts, we considered several factors, including listener ratings and reviews, release consistency, insights offered, and overall show quality. Here are some marketing blogs worth reading for more marketing news and industry trends.
Here are nine UK marketing podcasts in a number of areas for beginners and pros:
Average Episode Duration: 44 minutes
Frequency: 1 episode/day
Location: Brighton, England, UK
Hosted by a team of experts from SiteVisibility, this podcast dives into digital and search engine marketing to give you insider tips and advice to improve your business. Hear from experts on what the best strategies and techniques are to engage your audience and generate online sales. Having over 600 episodes, this podcast has been downloaded by over 2 million people and has been one of the UK’s most popular marketing podcasts for 10 years.
Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Youtube, Acast, and Amazon
Average Episode Duration: 31 minutes
Frequency: 1 episode/week
Location: London, England, UK
A global group of senior marketers talk about marketing, culture, society, and leadership with the purpose of empowering people to become brave leaders.. With a network of around 2,500 members, this marketing society has been working to inspire others since 1959.
Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts
Average Episode Duration: 31 minutes
Frequency: 1 episode/day
Location: London, England, UK
An award-winning editing team from the UK collaborates with leading industry voices in the marketing space to discuss key topics. Marketing Week is known as a trusted source of information in the marketing industry and is respected as being one of the UK’s top business titles.
Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Soundcloud
Average Episode Duration: 53 minutes
Frequency: 4 episodes/month
Location: Cambridge, England, UK
If you’re looking for a podcast to learn about the marketing industry, stay in touch with current trends, and be inspired professionally, The Marketing Meetup Podcast is for you. Branded as a podcast for marketers, by marketers, every episode will feature interviews with relevant people in the industry, in-depth discussions, and live talk recordings.
Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Overcast, Pocket Casts, PodBean, and Radio Public
Average Episode Duration: 31 minutes
Frequency: 1 episode/week
Location: Manchester, England, UK
Claimed to be the world’s #1 social media marketing podcast, Social Minds conducts interviews with marketing moguls, discusses engaging topics and current news, and works to translate completed marketing topics into digestible information for people of all skill levels and backgrounds. Their promise to listeners is that they will not try and impress with buzzwords and fluff, but rather provide genuine information and actionable insights.
Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Deezer, and Radio Public
Average Episode Duration: 27 minutes
Frequency: 2 episodes/month
Location: Nottingham, England, UK
Head Ninja at Exposure Ninja and bestselling author on digital marketing, Tim Cameron-Kitchen shares relevant insights and tips about Facebook ads, Google analytics, SEO, digital PR, and more on his podcast. Tim is joined by his “Ninjas” and often special guests to deliver first-hand case studies and strategies to grow sales and visibility for your business.
Listen on Apple Podcasts and Amazon
Average Episode Duration: 24 minutes
Frequency: 1 episode/month
Location: Edinburgh, Scotland, UK
Marketers, entrepreneurs, journalists, and business experts are all interviewed on the MAF Podcast to give you actionable insights to grow your business and marketing plan. The MAF Podcast is hosted by Roger Edwards and aims to inspire individuals in marketing and finance.
Listen on Apple Podcasts and Audible
Average Episode Duration: 34 minutes
Frequency: 1 episode/week
Location: United Kingdom
Straight talking is tailored for everyone wanting to stay up-to-date with trends in digital marketing and best strategies to improve marketing results. Companies can learn how to boost profitability and customer retention and strengthen their online presence, whether they are B2B or B2C.
Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Stitcher
Average Episode Duration: 26 minutes
Frequency: 1 episode/week
Location: Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Network Marketing Ninja, Frazer Brookes, offers his proven strategies, actionable insights, and advanced skills in network marketing. Frazer discusses what mindset is needed to be successful in the network marketing space and how you can improve your social media and leadership skills. The podcast often features in-depth interviews with rising stars in the industry.
Listen on Spotify and Apple Podcast
