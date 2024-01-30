What Is a React Developer? (And How to Become One)

If you’re interested in becoming a React developer, read on to learn more about essential skills to have, relevant duties, and qualifications.
React is a popular library among web developers thanks to its open-source, elementary design. If you’re unfamiliar with its use cases, consider the look and feel of the applications you use daily. Industry leaders like Netflix, Instagram, and Uber Eats used React to create their iconic user interfaces (UIs). The following article examines the career of a React developer and how you can become one.
React is sometimes referred to as React.js or ReactJS. In programming, libraries serve as toolkits for developers. Their contents may include configuration data, prewritten code, and message templates. React offers several advantages, including:
Component-oriented code that is easy to maintain
Modularity of code lends to exchange and reuse
Correction of bugs can be done quickly to expedite development timelines
Responsive, fast performance
SEO-friendly
Cross-platform support
A React developer designs and creates JavaScript-based applications for web or mobile environments. They typically specialise in front-end development. React is an open-source JavaScript library.
React developers are heavily involved in all stages of interface development. This list outlines a few core responsibilities for React developers:
Develop front-end features. React developers may be responsible for UI elements such as icons, images, and gesture-driven features. Examples of gesture-driven features include swiping, long-pressing, and drag-and-drop.
Write code. A React developer translates wireframes (also known as screen blueprints) into code. They also work with and write CSS selectors and HTML tags.
Optimise application functionality. In addition to designing and creating new features, React developers are responsible for cross-platform functionality. They ensure that different browsers and devices can efficiently run the application.
Software testing. Being involved with all stages of interface development requires React developers to test the applications they work on.
React is a free and open-source library, meaning anyone can use it. If you want to become a React developer to work on an independent project or bring an idea to life, you might consider learning on your own using YouTube videos and interacting with the React developer community.
However, those who want to become a React developer professionally may benefit more from online courses or certifications. These can provide structured learning with industry experts and career credentials. The sections below describe how to become a React developer step-by-step.
The React library is a front-end development toolkit. Developers use it to handle the view layer of an application, which only deals with the elements of a page that are visible to users. However, the React library is JavaScript-based, and JavaScript is a full-stack technology. Full-stack technologies can be used to develop both the front-end and back-end of an application.
Although React works solely with the view layer of an application, it can be used in conjunction with back-end frameworks for server-side development. This means aspiring React developers can choose to focus on front-end development or acquire full-stack development expertise.
Most React developers focus on front-end development. Front-end development includes content structuration, visual style, and interactive user experiences (UX). Earning a Professional Certificate in front-end development is an excellent way to gain the skills you need to prepare yourself for an entry-level role.
In addition to developing the UI, full-stack developers work with server-side frameworks and languages like Node.js, Django, and Python. If you’re interested in learning more about full-stack development with React, consider obtaining a relevant Professional Certificate such as the Full Stack Web Development with React Specialisation.
Although jobs in the software development field are growing at an above-average rate, you will still need a competitive skill set [1]. You can use the list below to determine which essential skills to focus on.
Programming, stylesheet, and markup languages. React is a JavaScript library. Knowledge of the programming language and its applications is crucial. Other areas of focus for React developers to study include HTML and CSS. Someone new to the web development field may consider an introductory course like Web Design for Everybody: Basics of Web Development and Coding Specialisation.
Code repositories. Software developers use code repositories like GitHub and BitBucket to track and manage their source code history. You can master the Git version control system and start building your portfolio with the Introduction to Git and GitHub Google Career Certificate.
React developer tools. With proficiency in React developer tools, you can manage your application throughout development. For example, Redux is an open-source state management library. React developers frequently use Redux for application state management and centralisation.
Cross-browser and device testing. Part of your role as a React developer will be testing what you build.
Many software developers begin their careers with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, a Master of Computer Science, or a degree in a related field. Some universities may offer degrees that focus on UX and UI. These areas of study can be particularly beneficial for aspiring React developers. Higher education can be advantageous, but employers do not always require it.
Entering or transitioning into a new role can be intimidating when you don’t yet have on-the-job experience. In place of experience, software developers can build portfolios of their work. These portfolios provide an opportunity to showcase specific skills and expertise. Open-source tools like React enable developers of all backgrounds to create and manage projects independently. If you’re unsure where to begin, consider using a Guided Project to help you get started. For example, you can build your own React website with the project-based course on Coursera.
Another way to highlight your skill set without prior experience is to earn a relevant Professional Certificate. As mentioned above, React developers work primarily with user interfaces and experiences. A specialisation in UI or UX can help demonstrate your abilities. Google offers a Professional Certification in UX design that future React developers can use to build three different end-to-end applications.
Ready to advance your career as a React developer? Learn programming fundamentals and skills for developing mobile apps from the experts at Meta with the Meta React Native Specialisation. Consider also the Full-Stack Web Development with React Specialisation.
