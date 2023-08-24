What Is a UX Writer? Writing for the User

A UX writer plans and writes the microcopy in apps, websites, and other digital products users need to navigate a product.
A user experience (UX) writer creates copy for digital interfaces, including mobile apps and websites. A UX writer might find the words for menus, definitions, buttons, labels, chatbots, and error messages, or the instructions to guide first-time users through a product—the small pieces of writing which is collectively called “microcopy.” An effective UX writer will create microcopy that is intuitive to users, in keeping with the product’s brand voice, and easily understood by most anybody, including people of different abilities, ages, gender identities, and backgrounds.
You can think of UX writing as a subset of UX design, just like user interface (UI) designers are a subset that focuses on the graphical portions of UX design. UX writers focus on the written bits—and there’s plenty of overlap with UX design. Like UX designers, a UX writer might test several versions of their work, conduct user research, and interact heavily with product teams as they find the best ways to create useful copy. They might use similar design tools like Figma or Sketch to plan and design copy.
See UX writing in action on a 404 page on Robinhood’s website:
There are several jobs that might overlap with UX writers, like content strategists, copywriters, and technical writers. Generally, these other writing jobs are not part of the design process and take place before or after the design team plans the product. It’s worth noting that different companies may have different expectations of the roles. Here are a few other ways UX writers differ from similar professions.
A content strategist creates or plans content based on a company’s needs and expectations. So whilst a UX writer might use guidelines laid out by a content strategist, they generally wouldn’t become involved in the bigger content strategy of the organisation.
A technical writer’s job is to distil complex information into accessible language through instruction manuals, how-to articles, and reference guides. Whilst UX writers and technical writers both have to make their end copy easily understandable, it’s rare for UX writers to put together lengthy pieces like manuals. UX writers tend to focus on the written aspects of a website or app users directly interact with.
Copywriters generally work for the marketing arm of a company. A copywriter might create copy for ads and social media posts or contribute to coming up with marketing slogans. Like UX writers, a copywriter keeps the company’s brand voice in mind. But a copywriter will usually focus more on acquiring customers and spreading awareness of an organisation.
Breaking into the field of UX writing will likely mean having the appropriate skills, building a presentable portfolio, and having some experience under your belt. Here’s a detailed look at what that means.
Here are a few skills you might want to have as a UX writer.
Writing: Knowing grammar and spelling and having an in-depth understanding of tone and shades of meaning are essential, but UX writing is more than that. Good UX writing should be concise and clear to give the user the least amount of friction possible when using a product. Having some practice with UX-specific writing will be helpful to your job search. Trying to improve your writing? Think about taking some courses in effective communication through writing and design.
Research: Does a button in your website make a user want to click through, or does it turn them away? Does the language when users make mistakes on an app sound cold or condescending? What demographics use this app? These are questions you might be able to ask through UX research. User testing, A/B testing, and card sorting are some research techniques UX writers can use to make sure a product works as intended.
Digital design programmes: Though not all UX writers will use visual design toolkits, being familiar with some can boost your credentials for positions that expect you to. Programmes like Figma and Sketch may have free trial periods that will allow you to acquaint yourself with them and give you time to create material you can use in a portfolio.
Learn microcopy. One of the essential skills you’ll likely need as a UX writer is creating microcopy, the small text that guides users through digital interfaces. Whilst this may seem simple, good microcopy involves comprehensive research and strong user design skills. As a UX writer, you must be able to anticipate user needs and create messages that appear at just the right time in just the right voice.
A portfolio is often a central part of applying for UX writing positions. For many people, a portfolio can be as simple as a website showcasing past work and what you’re capable of. Websites builders like Wix, Weebly, and Adobe Portfolio can be a good place to begin. Some components to have in your portfolio include:
Information about yourself
Contact details
Examples of your best work
Testimonials from happy clients
Sample projects if you don’t have professional experience
If you are applying for a position that works with a specific audience, creating example products or showcasing work for similar users is a good idea to tailor your application to the particular role you are interested in.
Browsing job descriptions, you may find that hiring managers often ask for past experience with user experience writing. If you’re trying to beef up your UX writing resume, there are several routes you can take.
Starting in a tangential role, like copywriting, technical writing, or UX design, can give you opportunities to practise UX writing. Courses in UX writing can introduce you to the fundamentals of UX writing and run through concepts like usability testing. They may also give you the opportunity to write your own copy that you can display in a portfolio. If you’re still looking for ways to put your skills into practice, you can also create mock websites or apps.
The UK's tech industry has grown at a fast pace in the past decade, with many careers in UX emerging alongside it. UX writers are a key member of user experience teams, and many companies look to UX writers to improve their brand image, enhance their product, and keep users engaged. As of July 2023, a UX writer in the UK makes an average base salary of £52,555, according to Glassdoor [1]. Keep in mind that salaries vary greatly by location, experience, industry, and job responsibilities.
A relatively new field in the design world, UX writing is nevertheless a sought-after skill by many companies. If you have a way with words, design sensibility, and appreciate good user experience, UX writing can be a good fit.
Looking for a broad introduction to the UX world? Consider the Google UX Design Professional Certificate. You’ll learn fundamental UX concepts like research and user-centred design.
