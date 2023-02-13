What Is a WordPress Developer + How to Become One

Explore the role, salary, and responsibilities of a WordPress developer with the following article.
WordPress is an open-source content management system (CMS) used to build websites. A 2022 study by W3 Techs indicates that 43 per cent of all websites on the internet use WordPress [1].
Although the software is free, many people hire professional WordPress developers for high-quality website design and development. The following article explores the role of a WordPress developer and how you can become one in just three steps.
A WordPress developer is a type of web developer. They specialise in building websites with WordPress. They are also full-stack developers, meaning they can develop the front-end and back-end of a website. Organisations or individual clients may hire a WordPress developer to enhance WordPress software or build a custom website.
A WordPress developer can be employed by a company or choose to be a freelance developer. For those seeking freelance opportunities, several job-seeking platforms exist to connect WordPress developers and potential clients—for example, WordPress Jobs (the official WordPress jobs listing platform) and Codeable.io.
You also have options if you are an aspiring WordPress developer who is not interested in freelancing. Examples of organisations that employ WordPress developers include software development companies, digital marketing agencies, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) management businesses.
As the fastest-growing CMS for 12 years, WordPress has secured its place in the market [1]. The job market WordPress developers belong to is also experiencing rapid growth. In 2021, the UK ranked third globally, with a total of 317,775 websites created using WordPress [2]. These statistics suggest continued job growth and a positive job outlook.
Did you know? All WordPress developers are web developers and designers. The skills you gain in becoming a WordPress developer can also help you succeed in other web development roles.
Typical responsibilities of a WordPress developer include:
Designing and developing new features and functions
Translating client requirements into technical specifications
Implementing and maintaining the architecture of a website
Writing, testing, and debugging code
As of February 2023, Glassdoor reports the average WordPress developer salary to be £40,164 per year in the UK, with entry-level wages typically starting around £20,000 per year [3].
WordPress developers are web developers who specialise in WordPress infrastructure and tools. Many roles exist that are similar to WordPress developers. A few examples of related jobs include:
Software developers. Like web developers, software developers are programmers. Instead of (or in addition to) web development, they create computer software and applications.
User experience (UX) designers. UX design refers to the process of curating the interaction between users and websites or other software products. UX designers are software developers that focus on the UX of a website or application.
Full-stack developers. Any programmer, regardless of specialisation, is considered a full-stack developer if they can create a minimum viable product on their own. Full-stack developers can identify errors between the front and back end and resolve them using both disciplines.
User interface (UI) developers. UI developers combine creative design and technical skills to craft the visual elements of a website or application.
You can start using WordPress before you've mastered front-end and back-end development. WordPress is accessible for beginners, making it a popular choice for those who want to make a website themselves but don't have any coding experience. It's similar to how an aspiring photographer is likely to purchase a camera before graduating from a photography class. You can learn about the basics and build a foundational knowledge of the software while learning how to manage more advanced development.
WordPress is popular, in part, because it requires users minimal technical proficiency. In contrast, professional WordPress developers must possess both web development and web design skills. The list below outlines a few of the most important disciplines for a WordPress developer to master.
As a WordPress developer, you must learn four primary languages:
First, hypertext markup language (HTML) will enable you to structure a website by organising content like headers, footers, and sidebars.
Next, cascading style sheets (CSS) allow you to apply stylistic elements like text colour, border thickness, and image alignment to your HTML structure.
PHP: hypertext preprocessor (PHP) is the next language you should learn if you want to become a WordPress developer. It is the back-end scripting language for WordPress and 77.8 per cent of all websites (where the language is known) [4].
JavaScript is a crucial skill for WordPress developers and the most popular programming language used by developers worldwide [5]. It is used extensively in WordPress development to create dynamic functionalities.
You can learn HTML, CSS, and JavaScript all at once by earning a certificate from John Hopkins University:
course
Do you realize that the only functionality of a web application that the user directly interacts with is through the web page? Implement it poorly and, to ...
4.7
(15,187 ratings)
930,702 already enrolled
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
HTML, JavaScript, Css Frameworks, Cascading Style Sheets (CSS)
Plugin development. Plugins are packaged extensions of code that enhance the features and functionality of WordPress. WordPress developers create custom plugins based on client requirements.
Database management. Database management enables users to store, maintain, and control access to pertinent data. WordPress uses a database management system called MySQL.
Digital marketing. WordPress developers often utilise search engine optimisation (SEO) and other digital marketing techniques to increase site traffic and quality.
Web design and development. Since WordPress developers work extensively on UX and UI, they need excellent web design and development skills. A WordPress developer's responsibility is to ensure the website they build is functional, responsive, aesthetically pleasing, and accessible to all users.
Familiarity with popular development tools. Familiarising yourself with popular development tools is helpful regardless of the type of developer you want to become. A few of the tools commonly used by developers worldwide include Git, Bitbucket, and Jira [6].
It's necessary to establish your competitiveness as a job candidate regardless of the demand for your desired occupation. Educational backgrounds for those working in WordPress development roles range from one or two A levels for a foundation degree or higher national diploma to a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science. Higher education is a great way to gain the skills to excel in an entry-level role. However, it isn't the only way to build expertise and showcase your abilities to employers.
Another way to demonstrate professional experience to employers is with relevant certifications. If you’re unsure where to begin, try browsing job listings to discover in-demand qualifications. For example, a WordPress developer who wants to enhance their UX skills may pursue a Professional Certificate from an industry expert like Google:
professional certificate
This is your path to a career in UX design. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.
4.8
(60,475 ratings)
763,159 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
User Experience (UX), UX Research, Wireframe, Prototype, User Experience Design (UXD), Usability Testing, mockup, Figma, Adobe XD, UX design jobs
A portfolio is a collection of your best work. If you have experience with WordPress or web development, consider compiling the projects that best communicate your technical ability. You can then send your portfolio along with your CV to prospective employers. It's okay if you have yet to create anything for your professional portfolio. You can get started with an online course like Introduction to Accessible Web Development, a Guided Project that navigates you through the process of creating an accessible custom component with ARIA.
guided project
In this 2-hour project, you will learn the basics of accessible web development while building a newsletter signup page. Specifically, you will learn how ...
4.8
(30 ratings)
1,984 already enrolled
INTERMEDIATE level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Cascading Style Sheets (CSS), HTML, ARIA, JavaScript, Accessibility
Take your first step toward becoming a WordPress developer and earn a Professional Certificate like the UX Design Certificate from the University of Michigan or the Front-End Developer Certificate Meta—both available on Coursera.
professional certificate
Launch your career as a front-end developer. Build job-ready skills for an in-demand career and earn a credential from Meta. No degree or prior experience required to get started.
4.7
(7,161 ratings)
118,900 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 7 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Cascading Style Sheets (CSS), HTML, UI/UX design, React, JavaScript, Web Development Tools, User Interface, Front-End Web Development, HTML and CSS, Responsive Web Design, Test-Driven Development, Object-Oriented Programming (OOP), Linux, Web Development, Bash (Unix Shell), Github, Version Control, Debugging, React (Web Framework), Web Application, Application development, Unit Testing, Web Design, User Experience (UX), Accessibility, Pseudocode, Algorithms, Communication, Data Structure, Computer Science
W3 Techs Web Technology Surveys. “Usage statistics and market share of WordPress, https://w3techs.com/technologies/details/cm-wordpress.” Accessed February 10, 2023.
NVISAGE Digital. “WorkPress Market Share in 2022, https://www.envisagedigital.co.uk/wordpress-market-share/.” Accessed February 10, 2023.
Glassdoor. “How much does a WordPress developer make?, https://www.glassdoor.co.uk/Salaries/uk-wordpress-developer-salary-SRCH_IL.0,2_IN2_KO3,22.htm?clickSource=searchBtn.” Accessed January 15, 2023.
W3 Techs Web Technology Surveys. “Usage statistics of PHP for websites, https://w3techs.com/technologies/details/pl-php.” Accessed February 10, 2023.
Statista. “Programming languages used by software developers worldwide as of 2021, https://www.statista.com/statistics/869092/worldwide-software-developer-survey-languages-used/#:~:text=The%20most%20popular%20programming%20language,of%20the%20software%20developers%20surveyed.” Accessed February 10, 2023 .
Statista. “Programming/development tools used by software developers worldwide 2018 to 2021, https://www.statista.com/statistics/869106/worldwide-software-developer-survey-tools-in-use.” Accessed February 10, 2023.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.