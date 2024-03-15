What Does an Accounts Payable Specialist Do?

An accounts payable specialist is a key part of any finance team. Learn more about how you can get started in accounts payable and a financial reporting career.
Businesses and organisations often spend money on goods and services to help them achieve their goals. This money owed to vendors is known as accounts payable (AP) and is a key element in an organisation’s overall financial picture. In most organisations, the accounts payable specialist is responsible for paying the bills. This common entry-level position can lead to a long career in accounting.
An accounts payable specialist handles the AP—the bills or liability—for an organisation. This person ensures that bills are accurate and paid on time and that any invoices received are authorised. This is critical to the company's health, impacting the budget and cash flow.
While accounts payable specialists work in just about every industry, the day-to-day tasks tend to be similar and might include:
Reviewing invoices for accuracy and proper approvals
Matching invoices to purchase orders
Ensuring bills are paid or negotiated by their due dates
Entering transactions to maintain accurate revenue reports
Performing bank and credit card reconciliations
Assisting with the setup of new suppliers
Generating monthly, quarterly, or annual statements
Assisting the accounting team with other duties
At a small business, you may be asked to take on financial tasks beyond the scope of accounts payable. Many larger companies have a specific accounts payable department to manage this particular aspect of their financials.
The skills and knowledge you’ll use as an accounts payable specialist will vary somewhat depending on your industry, but there’s plenty of overlap. Set yourself up for success by building a core set of essential skills:
Understanding of double-entry bookkeeping
Proficiency with accounting software, like Quickbook, MS Excel, SAP, or Oracle
Verbal and written communication skills
Attention to detail
Organisational skills
Mathematical aptitude
The average annual base salary for someone working in accounts payable is ₹6,59,717, rising to ₹11,00,000 for someone more senior [1]. Your pay can vary depending on what part of the country you live in and the company you work for.
To work in accounts payable, you are often expected to have at least a degree in a relevant subject, such as accounting or finance. Some employers may also ask for a master's degree. Obtaining certifications such as a CPA qualification will often help you advance your career.
A job as an accounts payable clerk can be the first step in a financial reporting career. As you gain experience, you might advance into a managerial role within the accounts payable department.
Since accounts payable skills are used in other financial and management positions, many people who start in this role move into more complex financial management positions in budgeting, expense management, or procurement.
Among the jobs you may qualify for after a successful stint as an accounts payable specialist and with additional training are:
Office Manager
Accounts receivable specialist
Bookkeeper
Billing specialist
Staff accountant
Accounting clerk
General ledger accountant
Loan officer
Purchasing agent
Working as accounts payable specialist can be a rewarding way to contribute to an organisation’s success, and it can lead to further steps in a financial reporting career. Experience whether a job in accounting is a good fit for you by taking a course like the Fundamentals of Accounting from the University of Illinois. If you’re ready to advance in your career, build upon your skill set with Microsoft 365 Fundamentals.
