Electrical Engineer Salary: Your 2024 Guide

Learn how electrical engineer salary levels differ in India depending on education, professional registrations, location, experience, industry, and more.
Electrical engineers are technical professionals who work with electricity in a wide range of industries. They might develop a power and generation system or design a tiny microchip. Since electricity powers many of our practical devices today, this career could see you working with motors, batteries, control systems, radio frequency (RF) systems, telecommunications, remote sensing, signal processing, digital circuits, instrumentation, audio, video, and optoelectronics. The career path has many specialisations, but you can expect different salary options.
In India, the annual median salary for electrical engineers is ₹2,92,114, according to Indeed, as of March 2024 [1]. Yet, an electrical engineer's salary can vary depending on several factors we’ll discuss next.
Many factors determine what you can expect to earn as an electrical engineer. You can compare experience, education, industry, city, and company factors. From there, it’s also possible to negotiate with potential employers—especially if you have any specialised skills they seek.
Most professional electrical engineers earn a bachelor’s degree in electrical or electronics engineering. According to the Economic Research Institute, 62 percent of electrical engineers in India have at least a bachelor’s degree. Another 25 percent have a master’s and an additional 4 percent have a doctorate [2]
Earning a master’s or graduate degree in electrical engineering will typically open up opportunities to work at some universities or in research and development positions. Engineering professors make an average of ₹4,81,224 a year [3].
In India, two bodies offer certification as a Professional Engineer (PE). After earning a bachelor’s degree and acquiring five years of experience, you can apply for the Institute of Engineers of India’s (IEI) certification. The PE certification can help you earn more as you will have proven you are educated and experienced and have continuously developed in your profession. According to Payscale, the average annual salary for a certified professional engineer is ₹4,94,000 [4].
A second option is the Engineering Council of India’s (ECI) certification for Professional Engineers, Associate Professional Engineers, or Student Engineers.
Electrical engineer's average annual salaries typically reflect your level of experience. Based on salary data reported to AmbitionBox, here are the average annual salaries for electrical engineers based on years of experience [5]:
1 year: ₹2,60,000 per annum
2 years: ₹3,00,000 per annum
3 years: ₹3,30,000 per annum
4 years: ₹3,80,000 per annum
5 years: ₹4,10,000 per annum
6 years: ₹4,50,000 per annum
7 years: ₹5,10,000 per annum
8 years: ₹5,60,000 per annum
9 years: ₹6,30,000 per annum
10 years: ₹6,70,000 per annum
After years of working in electrical engineering, you may be qualified to work as an electrical engineering manager. These professionals are tasked with planning, directing, and coordinating activities of engineering teams, earning more. The average salary of electrical engineers in management positions in India is ₹12,06,986 per year [6].
Electrical engineers can work in many industries, including:
Aerospace
Automotive
Chemical
Construction
Defense
Electronics
Consumer goods
Marine
Materials and metals
Oil and gas
Pharmaceuticals
Power generation
Rail
Telecommunications
Utilities
Corporations, nonprofit organisations, and governmental agencies also require electrical engineers as employees.
While supply and demand play a role in determining which industry pays the most for electrical engineers, a 2020 report found that computer hardware engineers, artificial intelligence engineers, and electrical circuit engineers tend to make more money [7].
Another critical variable determining electrical engineers' salaries is the company's size. Smaller companies tend to pay less than larger corporations because larger corporations often have a positive balance sheet that allows for flexibility in pay structure. Employers can also pay employees more if the company is more stable.
Plus, a larger company is more likely to have formalised performance reviews that can allow for annual increases. When considering companies, look beyond the initial salary offer. You may have opportunities to earn more once you’ve shown your worth.
Due to the cost of living variables and the location of top-paying companies, the salary for electrical engineering work can vary by place. According to Indeed, as of March 2024, the highest-paying locations in India include [1]:
Gurgaon, Haryana: ₹3,14,193 per annum
Indore, Madhya Pradesh: ₹2,95,349 per annum
Delhi, Delhi: ₹3,26,005 per annum
Bengaluru, Karnataka: ₹3,48,713 per annum
Mumbai, Maharashtra: ₹3,18,748 per annum
Bharuch, Gujarat: ₹2,61,882 per annum
Hyderabad, Telangana: ₹3,20,747 per annum
Chennai, Tamil Nadu: ₹2,97,764 per annum
Different jobs within the electrical engineering career path also pay differently. Your job title sometimes determines your salary. Some examples of average salaries from Indeed as of March 2024 include:
Controls engineer: ₹2,95,482
Project engineer: ₹3,54,304
Test engineer: ₹4,97,578
Design engineer: ₹3,26,956
Communications engineer: ₹3,69,585
Systems engineer: ₹4,33,645
Aeronautical engineer: ₹4,04,685
Electronics engineer: ₹2,47,740
To become an electrical engineer, you must complete a bachelor’s degree from an ABET-accredited college or university. In the meantime, augment your resume by developing specific skill sets to set you apart from the competition. An online course can also help you determine what interests you most to focus your training, education, and experience on an enjoyable and lucrative career.
For example, Energy Production, Distribution, and Safety, a Specialisation course on Coursera, may establish the foundation for a job in the energy industry. Introduction to Electronics can provide you with the basics of electronics to prepare you for more in-depth work. After your bachelor's degree, you can also earn a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering.
