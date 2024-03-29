What does a front-end developer do? 

A front-end developer builds the front-end portion of websites and web applications—the part that users see and interact with.
A front-end developer creates websites and applications using web languages such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript that allow users to access and interact with the site or app. When you visit a website, the design elements you see were created by a front-end developer.
Contrast this with back-end developers, who work to develop the behind-the-scenes portions of a website or application, like data storage, security, site performance, or other server-side functions.
Front-end developers create the user interface (UI) that determines what each part of a site or application does and how it will look.
If someone wanted to build a website, for example, they might hire a front-end developer to create the site's layout. The front-end developer determines where to place images, what the navigation should look like, and how to present the site. Much of their work involves ensuring the appearance and layout of the site or application are easy to navigate and intuitive for the user.
'I've always found crafting polished user interactions that surprise and delight users to be the most rewarding and engaging task,' says Mari Batilando, a software engineer at Meta. 'To do this, you must have an eye for detail and a rock-solid understanding of the platform.'
The average base salary for a front-end developer in India is ₹6,33,179 as of March 2024, according to Indeed [1]. Factors like education level, experience, or certifications generally affect how much you earn.
Front-end development is a career that is expected to continue being in demand for years. Internationally, the average salary for front-end developers has increased by almost 35 percent in the past 20 years, and job listings have been in the tens of thousands [2].
The demand and flexibility of this position mean that many career opportunities are available across various industries and locations. Whether that means working with a non-profit organisation, starting your own freelance business, or being an in-house developer for a company, you’ll likely have the chance to find a role that fits your interests.
The computer-heavy nature of the job also means plenty of opportunities to work remotely. Being a front-end developer can mean being able to work for companies across the country or the globe from the comfort of your home.
A career as a front-end web developer can allow you to use your creativity and problem-solving skills. As a field constantly evolving to incorporate new technology, front-end development can reward those who like to learn new things and face challenges.
Some of the most prominent skills you’ll want to have as a front-end developer are:
HTML, CSS, and JavaScript: These three languages are essential to anyone who wants to work in front-end development. HTML, CSS, and JavaScript work together to determine the look and functionality of the page.
Frameworks: Frameworks are tools required for JavaScript and CSS to perform how you want them to. Having a solid understanding of them is crucial for creating page structures.
Developer tools and software: Software like version control, which tracks and controls changes in your source code, is critical to allow you to make changes without starting over. Understanding how to use many software development tools is a building block to a successful career.
In addition to understanding the technology that drives a website, having specific workplace skills can make you a better candidate for becoming a front-end developer. Here are a few you’ll want to keep in mind:
Creativity
Problem-solving
Communication
Teamwork
If you’re new to front-end development, start with an introductory course like Meta's Introduction to Web Development. If you already have basic HTML skills and want to learn more, you can take beginning web developer courses to add HTML, CSS, and JavaScript skills to your toolkit. From there, you can start exploring other courses like responsive web development to hone your skills—and move closer to a career in front-end development.
CSS (cascading style sheets): The language used to create the layout, colour, style, and so on of the pages you create with HTML
Frameworks: A platform for developing software consistently, efficiently, and accurately
HTML (hypertext markup language): The basic building block needed to develop websites, a language that allows you to make notes in digital documents that are different from regular text
JavaScript: The programming language of developers that determines what the page will do
UI (user interface): The graphical layout of an application
UX (user experience): How a user interacts with the application
Version control: The process of tracking and controlling changes to your source code
