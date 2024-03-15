10 High-Paying Jobs That Don’t Require a Degree in 2024

You don’t necessarily need a bachelor’s to get these high-paying jobs.
A bachelor’s degree takes time and money—valuable resources that impact everyone differently. Whether you want to bypass college to get a head start in the workforce or have responsibilities that make such an investment too costly, getting a high-paying job without a degree is possible. The reality is that most Indians don’t have a degree [1].
In this article, you will find 10 jobs that pay higher than the national average income in India and have entry-level requirements that do not include a degree. While some jobs on this list might require additional training or certification, the time and money it takes to achieve them are often much less than earning a bachelor’s degree.
You can learn what you need to do to get started in each one and find ways to get job-ready with in-demand skills. Whether you like to work with your hands or on a computer, alone or in a team, in an office or on the air, you will likely find a job on this list that appeals to you.
According to Time Doctor, the average income for individuals in 2023 was ₹31,900 per month or ₹3,83,000 per year [2]. Each of the jobs listed below doesn’t typically require a degree. Each also has an annual salary exceeding the national average individual income, and experts anticipate it will grow over the next decade.
Rather than simply considering income level, you should also consider what jobs fit your unique personality, interests, and skill set.
These are some of the highest-paid jobs that don’t require a degree for entry-level positions:
Commercial pilot: ₹24,00,000 annually
Dog trainer: ₹7,20,000 annually
Makeup artist: ₹20,88,000 annually
Investment advisor: ₹49,07,364 annually
Project coordinator: ₹6,32,604 annually
Flight attendant: ₹19,20,000 annually
Chef or head cook: ₹44,80,476 annually
Caterer: ₹6,15,600 annually
Ethical hacker: ₹38,40,000 annually
Wedding planner: ₹17,44,476 annually
*All data is taken from Glassdoor in India unless otherwise noted.
Commercial pilots fly aircraft like passenger airplanes, helicopters, and cargo planes. To become a commercial pilot, you must have a high school diploma and receive a commercial pilot licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in India and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the United States.
If you enjoy travelling, flying, and careers where constant tests of skills are a professional responsibility, then becoming a commercial pilot might appeal to you.
|Commercial pilot
|Average annual wage
|₹24,00,000
|Job outlook
|Excellent—India has a shortage of commercial pilots
|Qualification
|HS diploma or equivalent + Commercial Pilot’s Licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
Dog and pet trainers work with pets to teach them how to behave at home or become service animals. Trainers work with dogs for specific issues such as anxiety and need to understand how dogs or other animals think and communicate. You do not need a degree to work as a dog trainer; you need expertise in the work.
If you have expertise working with animals, consider a career as a dog trainer.
|Dog Trainer
|Average annual wage
|₹7,20,000
|Qualification
|No requirements
Makeup artists work in television and the arts, as well as at weddings and other occasions. Working as a makeup artist, you won’t need formal education. You only need to be good at making people look great in makeup. Although your salary will vary depending on the clients you serve and where you work, such as in your salon or a television studio, makeup artists make an average salary that brushes the national average.
If you are someone who enjoys makeup, then consider working as a makeup artist.
|Makeup artist
|Average annual wage
|₹20,88,000
|Job outlook
|Good—14 per cent anticipated growth from 2020 to 2030
|Qualification
|No requirements
Although you will have to take exams to become an investment advisor, the industry has no specific requirements for taking those exams. Investment advisors can manage their clients' money directly or offer advice to help people select suitable investments and earn a profit.
You can learn the skills you need to pass your exams and get licensed through the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) with a diploma or certificate programme.
|Investment advisor
|Average annual wage
|₹47,09,364
|Qualification
|Certification exams and registration with the SEBI
Project coordinators organise the various parts of a project and ensure they run efficiently. To become a project coordinator, you should have some prior experience in the general field in which you would be coordinating. Although you do not need specific credentials, some employers prefer candidates with either a Professional Certificate or a relevant degree.
The project coordinator role requires big-picture thinking, attention to detail, and creative problem-solving. If these sound like skills you exemplify, consider this career path.
|Project coordinator
|Average annual wage
|₹6,32,610
|Job outlook
|Good—India will add seven million project managers over the next 10 years
|Qualification
|None, certification may be required
Air hostesses run an airplane’s onboard service and ensure passenger safety during flights. To be hired as an air hostess, you don’t need any specific degree, but you will likely need some prior experience in customer service.
Before working on a plane, air hostesses must undergo training through their employer or complete a certification or diploma programme. If you want to work on international flights, you will likely be required to speak more than one language.
Becoming an air hostess might appeal to those who enjoy travel, interfacing with customers, and working in professional team environments.
|Air hostess
|Average annual wage
|₹32,70,000
|Job outlook
|Good—the Indian aviation industry is growing
|Qualification
|10+2 or equivalent
Chefs and head cooks oversee the preparation of meals in restaurants, private homes, and other dining establishments. To become a chef or head cook, you will typically need at least five years of prior experience, usually working in a professional kitchen as a cook or sous chef.
Although some chefs receive formal training through culinary programmes, many others gain the required knowledge through apprenticeships or on-the-job training. Some entry-level positions within the food industry include prep cook and line cook.
Becoming a chef or head cook requires dedication to cooking, attention to detail, organisation, and teamwork in a high-pressure environment.
|Chef or head cook
|Average annual wage
|₹44,80,476
|Job outlook
|Moderate—growth in this sector is slow but steady
|Qualification
|No requirements expect demonstrable skill
Caterers are similar to chefs or head chefs. The essential difference is in the venue where you prepare the food. Instead of a dedicated kitchen and dining rooms, caterers prepare and serve food on location. The requirements to become a caterer are similar to that of a chef. Experience can be enough to get a job in this field without a formal degree.
Catering might be a good career path if you enjoy cooking and want to work in an ever-changing location.
|Caterer
|Average annual wage
|₹6,15,600
|Qualification
|No requirements except demonstrable skill
Ethical hackers look for weaknesses in cybersecurity systems by attempting to break through them. You’ll need a certificate or certification to become an ethical hacker. Still, the entry requirements do not include a degree, allowing you to get started in this career relatively quickly. Do you have computer skills you’d like to use for good instead of evil? Consider becoming an ethical hacker.
|Ethical hacker
|Average annual wage
|₹38,40,000
|Job outlook
|Very good—ethical hackers are in demand worldwide
|Qualification
|HS diploma or equivalent
Weddings are a reliable industry, and wedding planners will always be in need. You don't need a degree to get started in this industry. Instead, you’ll need to know how to plan a great wedding. Having networking skills will also be helpful because wedding planning revolves around who you know.
|Wedding planner
|Average annual wage
|₹17,44,476
|Qualification
|No requirements
Although many employers ask for degrees, not all do. A growing trend has recently seen many companies broaden their hiring scope to include those without degrees. Some companies, such as Google, IBM, and Apple, have publicly done away with degree requirements altogether for entry-level positions [3].
Whatever career path you choose, you can benefit from honing your technical and transferable skills. Whether you want to learn how to manage projects better or troubleshoot technology, consider a Professional Certificate to build the skills companies seek.
Much like your next job, the best educational programme is the one that best fits your unique personality, interests, and goals. The choice is yours.
