10 Tips to Improve Public Speaking Skills

Professionals within all industries often need to present ideas and information. Improved public speaking skills can help employees reduce anxiety, improve productivity, and become more valued team members.
Regardless of the industry, one of the most critical professional skills is public speaking. Speaking comfortably and effectively to a crowd can facilitate formal board presentations and complex explanations to financial backers. It can also help you present ideas to colleagues and teammates.
Luckily, everyone can learn the skills needed to feel comfortable sharing concepts with co-workers or crowds. This is true even if speaking in front of others intimidates you or you’ve never done it before.
By implementing the best presenters' public speaking tips, you can confidently position yourself to convey important information. Improve your productivity and become an influential team member with good public speaking skills and focused effort.
Employees are more likely to feel comfortable presenting to an audience they know. By knowing the people you are talking to, you’ll better understand how to craft a message that resonates with them.
Start by identifying their understanding of the topic you plan to discuss. This will help you know the amount of background you need to cover before going more in-depth. It can also help you choose the right kind of words. If you use industry jargon and acronyms for the general public, you’ll risk confusing them.
Then, as you’re presenting, stay aware of the reactions from your listeners. Adjust accordingly so you can connect with them through your message.
Even the most seasoned public speaker needs to practice to be effective. Giving a mock presentation of your speech in advance will make it easier to determine if you’ve organised the information cohesively and clearly.
It can help to talk out loud to an imaginary audience or in front of a mirror, but it’s even more effective to practice with the help of a supportive co-worker, friend, or family member as an audience.
Whether you’re practising or giving a presentation, ask for constructive criticism. This feedback includes specific examples and is offered in a good-natured way. If you know someone with your best interests in mind, you’ll likely be more open to their suggestions to enhance your communication.
Constructive criticism can be challenging to accept. Take time before responding to reduce being defensive or taking the feedback personally. Integrate the ideas in a way that can help you improve your presentation for the next time. Always thank the person for providing their thoughts.
Connecting with an audience can happen more easily when you're being yourself. Let your personality shine through as you convey your message. Be authentic and appropriate—include humour when it can facilitate your work rather than detract from it.
If you're using a PowerPoint presentation, ensure the text and the pictures highlight your character and expertise. Include short and focused personal stories to illustrate your points. Add your contact information at the end of the presentation so people can follow up with you afterward.
Including personal stories or anecdotes in your professional presentations can effectively communicate your message to your audience. This is demonstrated successfully on the TED Talk stage.
When TED Speakers take the stage, they often begin with a short, personal tale. This structure helps them connect with the audience and share their passion for what they're about to discuss or explain their expertise.
To add this personal touch to your presentation, ensure your share directly connects with the topic. If you think someone will need help understanding the point of the personal story, omit it.
Learn more about storytelling and influencing with this course from Macquarie University.
Practice does more than ensure your presentation is structured and can provide the necessary messages. It also helps you feel comfortable enough with your material to relax on stage physically. Also, you’re more likely to connect with those around you when you make eye contact.
Presenters can use other methods to stay on track. If you have paper notes, you can just use an outline with a few words to remind you about what you wish to cover. Never rely on verbatim notes. If you're using an audio-visual aid like a PowerPoint presentation, use your slides as the cues instead.
When you look at the people in the crowd, you’ll also be able to determine whether they understand your main points or if you’ll need to clarify them further.
Before the presentation, gather information about where you’ll be physically speaking. Check that your PowerPoint presentation can work with the provided equipment. Make sure you know how the room will be set up. Ask about time constraints, whether people will eat during your talk, and what kind of microphone you’ll use.
Then, when you’re on stage, own the space. Walk to different areas to make eye contact with other people in the audience.
Be aware of your body language. Let your arms hang loosely. Stand with excellent posture, with your back straightened, and smile. Gain control over any nervous gestures—such as thrusting your hands in your pockets or scratching your head—so they don’t distract from your message.
Despite your preparation, it’s normal to find yourself still overcome with nerves at some point in your presentation. When this happens, take a deep breath. No one’s expecting you to be perfect.
Work on gaining perspective before any problems, and strive for connection with your audience, not perfectionism. Humour can help ease tense moments and remind those listening that you are a human just like them.
Co-workers and friends can help provide feedback, but you can help yourself. When you make a presentation, please set up your phone to video record yourself so you can watch it later. You may be surprised by your nervous habits or awkward phrasing and could even find new ways to improve the readability of your PowerPoint slides.
You can record yourself directly through the software if you're giving the presentation online through a video platform like Zoom. Use this technology to improve your skills to be even more effective next time and avoid ruminating on mistakes. Stay positive.
As experts encourage speakers to grab their audience’s attention within the first 30 seconds of their presentations, creating a solid ending is also wise. This closing can include things like:
A call to action (CTA) that encourages listeners to take the next step
A memorable quote that inspires or illustrates a point from your presentation
A personal story that demonstrates why this issue is so important to you
A summary of the most important takeaways
Remember to thank the audience for their time once you conclude your presentation. If there is time, you can invite questions and answer them from the stage. If organisers have limited your time, offer to answer questions afterward.
Public speaking skills are helpful for growth in various facets of life. Beyond setting a foundation for advancement in your career, the ability to speak comfortably and effectively in public will help you:
Strengthen team-building and collaboration
Share your ideas and offer solutions to work-related problems
Earn esteem with employers and co-workers alike
Create connections that can lead to new professional opportunities
Become a better listener to provide the same respect you wish for yourself during presentations
The benefits of these skills transfer easily to other areas of life. Improve your relationships along with your professional success through clear and effective communication.
It can take time to improve public speaking skills. The key to confidence is a willingness to practice public speaking tips from experts, such as those who follow and embrace the temporary discomfort of developing any new skill.
Apply these public speaking tips to improve your ability to execute a presentation confidently. Further, refine your skills by practising and learning from those who can demonstrate their success in public speaking.
Online public speaking courses provide opportunities to improve communication skills from the comfort of your home or office. Take the Introduction to Public Speaking course or Dynamic Public Speaking Specialisation offered by the University of Washington on Coursera to gain confidence as you learn presentation and public speaking skills.
Toastmasters International, a nonprofit organisation with chapters worldwide, aims to teach people public speaking and leadership skills. Members practice giving speeches and overcoming shyness and anxiety with regular online and in-person meetings.
If your town or city offers events with speakers on various topics, consider these opportunities to learn. When watching others give presentations, use a critical eye to know what works and what doesn’t. Ask yourself why you enjoyed or didn’t enjoy the lecture beyond the topic.
Finally, you can enjoy the same learning experience of in-person lectures by watching videos of influential public speakers. TED Talks are an online collection of presentations on various topics, including science, entertainment, and business. Watch as many as you can and use the best speakers as mentors to improve your confidence and success in public speaking.
