Should You List References on a Resume?

It’s best to use the space you have on your resume in more productive ways. Still, it helps to be proactive and have references ready for a job search.
The common practice of listing at least two references on your resume has become unnecessary in the digital age. Still, if you’re actively searching for a new job, it can help to collect references proactively so you’re prepared in case an employer asks for that information.
Let’s go over why employers need references, why it’s unnecessary to list them on your resume any longer, and how to ask someone to serve as a reference.
References are people in your professional or personal network who can speak to your previous roles, responsibilities, and character.
Employers typically request references to learn more about each person, factoring that information into their final decision. References are an opportunity for a potential employer to learn more about your past work and impact—and to gain an outside perspective on any lingering concerns.
Potential employers can ask for your references during the job interview process. Generally, you’ll receive the request during the final stage of an interview, when you’re amongst the top two or three candidates and the employer is nearing a final decision.
The short answer is never. It used to be that you would list your references on your resume, but as the job application process has moved online—and as the number of applicants per job has increased—it’s best to use the space you have on your resume more flexibly. Instead, you can detail your past successes or include a resume summary or objective.
When you’re asked to provide references, list three to four people who can attest to your professional experience and skills. If a professional reference isn’t available, you can ask unrelated friends and acquaintances to serve as a character reference.
Rather than include your references’ contact information on your resume, creating a separate list is standard practice, and submitting it as a PDF or Word document via email (unless otherwise noted). Use the same font and design details as your resume to create cohesion.
A reference is a phone call or email during a job search. A letter of recommendation tends to be a one-page letter that’s required for college and scholarship applications.
Limit your references to one sheet of paper. Besides including each reference’s contact information (name, phone number, email), provide additional context by having their job title and company. You should also explain how you know the person, such as 'Person A was my supervisor for three years at Company X.'
List each reference’s information in the following order:
Full name
Job title and company name
Contact information (phone number and email address)
Brief description of the relationship
When possible, provide professional references—people you’ve worked with or currently work with. If you don’t yet have much professional experience, consider asking mentors, former professors, or close personal friends who can substantiate your character, career goals, and perhaps even your work ethic.
The most common types of references include:
Former manager or supervisor
Former coworker
Current manager or coworker (if they approve of your job search)
Mentor
Former or current professor
Personal acquaintance that’s not related to you
You don’t have to wait for a potential employer to ask for your references before you begin collecting that information. It helps to reach out to previous managers, colleagues, or anyone else who could provide a firm reference and ask if they feel comfortable speaking on your behalf.
When the potential employer asks for your references, you can contact the people on your list and confirm their participation before passing along their contact info. This also lets you prepare your references for someone from the company you’re interviewing with to get in touch via a phone call or email.
You can start by emailing the people you feel would best represent you and asking whether they’d feel comfortable serving as a reference. Confirm their contact information is accurate; you don’t want to leave potential employers struggling to reach your references. That will not look good.
If you can, provide a reference about the job you’re interviewing for, what excites you about the position, and the skills you can apply to the work. Otherwise, ask your potential reference whether they’d be comfortable serving as a reference in the future.
After you’ve completed a job search, whether you get the offer or not, thank your references for speaking on your behalf.
Learn more about creating an eye-catching resume and cover letter with this Guided Project on Coursera. You can also explore several professional certificates from various industry leaders, each designed to help you develop or strengthen your skill set and add a notable credential to your resume. Earn a Professional Certificate in business, computer science, or marketing.
Editorial Team
Coursera’s editorial team is comprised of highly experienced professional editors, writers, and fact...
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.