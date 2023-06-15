How Much Can I Make as a UX Designer in India?

Learn how much you can expect to make as a UX professional with this 2023 salary guide.
Working as a user experience (UX) designer typically involves leveraging a wide range of technical and workplace skills to improve customer satisfaction and drive a brand’s message through its products. UX designers are often compensated well for their expertise in this field.
In this article, we’ll discuss how much UX designers and other UX professionals earn in India, as well as what factors can influence salaries in this field.
According to Glassdoor, the average base salary for UX designers in India is ₹7,50,000 as of June 2023 [1]. Compare this to ₹3,87,500, the average salary for full-time workers across India in 2022 [2].
Your compensation as a UX professional depends upon on the company you work for, your experience, technical background, the skills you possess, and your specific job role. Let's take a closer look at some of the factors that may influence your salary.
As technology becomes more user-centric, UX design teams are expanding to include more specialised roles. These different jobs often require different skill sets and come with different compensation amounts.
UX designer: ₹7,50,000
UX researcher: ₹9,00,000
Product designer: ₹10L
Information architect: ₹30L
UX writer: ₹10L
* All India salary data sourced from Glassdoor as of May 2023
Generally, the longer you've been working as a UX designer, the more you can expect to earn. Moving into a management position can often lead to an even bigger salary increase. For example, the average base salary for a senior UX designer is ₹15L, and lead UX designers earn an average salary of ₹25L [3, 4].
Working as a UX designer typically requires a variety of technical and workplace skills. Having proficiency in some of these skills could mean taking home a bigger paycheck. Team leadership, content management, product management, and design skills correlate to the biggest percentage increase in pay for UX designers.
Another big factor that influences salaries across many jobs and industries is location. UX professionals living in larger cities tend to see the highest salaries. For example, the average UX designer salary in Mumbai is ₹6,00,000 and ₹7,15,623 in Pune [5, 6]. In Bengaluru, UX designers earn ₹9,00,000, this is due to the number of tech companies operating in the city [7].
Salary may be the primary form of compensation in the field of UX, but it's not the only one. Some employers offer their employees benefits as an additional form of compensation to attract top candidates. These benefits can include:
Education assistance
Group medical insurance
Pension
Subsidised transportation
Term life insurance
Wellness benefits
Changes in consumer behaviour and advancing technologies have created opportunities for UX designers. As businesses explore ways to adapt to these changes, they need designers who can improve the user experience on their websites, understand customer needs, and develop products and processes that meet those needs. Tech companies in India continue offering UX designers lucrative salaries and a variety of additional perks, a trend that is continuing.
If you’re ready to start building the skills you need for a role in UX design and other UX roles, consider pursuing the Google UX Design Professional Certificate on Coursera. The courses cover topics like fundamentals of user experience design, identifying and understanding user pain points, usability studies, and more. Upon completion, you’ll have exclusive access to career resources like resume reviews, interview prep, and more.
