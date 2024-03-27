What Is Java Used For?

Companies across the globe use Java to build the applications and websites they offer their consumers. Learning this programming language means you’ve completed one of the prerequisites that could qualify you for a career in software or app development.
Java is a platform-independent, object-oriented programming language (OOP). It is separate from JavaScript, a scripting language used to create dynamic web pages. Due to its reliability and ease of use, Java is one of the most popular programming languages in the world. It's likely to be one of the first programming languages you encounter as an aspiring application developer.
A significant benefit to Java is the wide range of tasks it can perform. It is highly beneficial for tasks and projects requiring high performance and quick turnaround. Here are a few of the most common tasks for which Java is best suited:
Building and running mobile applications
Building and scaling cloud applications
Developing chatbots and other marketing tools
Powering enterprise-level web applications
Supporting artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) devices
Several Java features can be attributed to the language's simplicity, security, and portability. The following list outlines nine of these key features.
Robust: Java emphasises helping users achieve error-free programming. One example of a process that supports this goal is runtime checking (RTC). RTC automatically detects and alerts users to runtime errors.
Simple: Java is designed to be easy to learn. With the proper training and practice, it can also be easy to master. Its combination of automatic and structurally stable processes enables novice developers to build applications relatively quickly.
Object-oriented: Everything is seen as an object in the Java programming language. Each object belongs to a class and is uniquely characterised by its identity, state, and behaviour.
Multithreaded: Java programs and applications benefit from the language's multithreaded nature. The multithreading process enables you to run programs separately yet execute them simultaneously. Additionally, threads share a common memory area, reducing the load on the central processing unit (CPU).
Secure: The secure nature of the Java programming language is one of its most lauded features. By default, Java provides several layers of security that enable you as a developer to create and run virus-free coding environments. Security components include Java having no explicit pointer, the separation of local and imported class packages by the classloader, and the compilation of Java programs into bytecode, to name a few.
Platform-independent: Java sets itself apart from other programming languages by being a language that, once written, can run on any platform. With Java, you do not need to write separate code for Mac, Linux, or Windows. Instead, Java is a software-based language. Its code is compiled, converted into bytecode, and executed on any platform.
Portable: This feature goes hand-in-hand with Java’s platform independence and is related to the ability to execute the language’s bytecode on any platform without implementation.
Architecturally neutral: Java is considered architecturally neutral because its bytecode interpreter can be employed on any platform. The code is free of dependencies and variants, and instructions from the Java code are not directly executed on the platform it is running on.
Distributed: Java employs a distributed language system that allows you to move securely and access code between different machines. This makes Java fully compatible with any programming environment. It also simultaneously enables it to support high bandwidth requirements, reduce latency, and increase output.
Learning to code with Java can make you a more competitive candidate for programming roles. A few more benefits of learning to code with Java include:
Java is one of the simplest programming languages to learn and typically can be mastered in a shorter period than other languages.
There are countless online resources to learn Java, free and paid.
Everything from application servers to enterprise applications can be built with Java, making it a high-demand programming and software development skill.
The IT service market in India grew by 7.9 percent in 2021 and is set to continue with this trend [1].
Java’s popularity continues to grow among leading brands.
Here are a few challenges you may encounter should you decide to learn the Java programming language:
Finding the time to dedicate to learning Java
Navigating the aspects of learning and understanding programming
Memorising the many types and layers of protocols, interfaces, rules, and other internal mechanisms
If you’re new to programming or software development, you may want to consider how you will manage these challenges carefully.
Many companies or brands use Java to power their applications, software, and websites. Some of the biggest names in social media, tech, and many other industries have chosen Java as their programming language. The list below offers a few examples you may be familiar with.
Airbnb: For the backend/server-side development of its website and Android app
Pinterest: For application and data processing, along with other languages
Uber: To develop and maintain the entirety of its software that processes ride data
Spotify: For the backend of this music streaming platform
Slack: For its backend, including the development of Slack SDK for Java
Amazon: For software development, including Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Google: For its Google Web Toolkit, Android apps, and Gmail
Microsoft: To help develop its web browser Edge and its Visual Studio Code
eBay: To run the backend of its website
Meta: For backend programming and Android app development for its social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram
Netflix: For running the backend of this movie-streaming website
This list needs to be more comprehensive. It is meant to illustrate how Java is the preferred programming language of many companies and brands that power our daily lives.
Many beginner and advanced online resources are available as you begin your Java learning journey.
The first step is to determine what Java concepts you want to learn and if you prefer a structured learning approach or one that lets you learn at your own pace. Consider courses like:
Introduction to Java and Core Java Specialisation from LearnQuest
Object Oriented Java Programming: Data Structures and Beyond from UC San Diego
Object Oriented Programming in Java Specialisation from Duke University
Keep learning about Java and earn a Professional Certificate in Java programming with the Java Programming and Software Engineering Fundamentals Specialisation from Duke University.
IDC Tracker. “Indian Domestic IT Services Market Grows by 7.9% in 2021 with Enterprises Continuing to Invest in Digital Transformation Initiatives, IDC Reports, https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=prAP49061322." Accessed March 27, 2024.
Editorial Team
Coursera’s editorial team is comprised of highly experienced professional editors, writers, and fact...
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.