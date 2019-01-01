Dr. Lokey-Vega is an Assistant Professor of Instructional Technology and the Online Teaching Certificate/Endorsement program coordinator in the Department of Instructional Technology at Kennesaw State University. She has taught middle school math and served as an instructional technology specialist for K12 schools.
https://education.kennesaw.edu/instructionaltechnology/
Dr. Lokey-Vega earned her Ph.D. in Instructional Technology from Georgia State University. She received her M.S. in Elementary Education and her B.S. in Mathematics Education from the University of Tennessee.