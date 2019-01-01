Jeremy Ghez is an associate professor of Economics and International Affairs (Education Track) at HEC Paris. He is the scientific director of the school’s master program in Sustainability and Social Innovation as well as the academic director of the HEC Paris Center for Geopolitics. He is also the coordinator of the Sustainable and Disruptive Innovation Track in the HEC Paris MBA program. His research and teaching focuses on populism, the global business environment, strategic foresight, tech giants, as well as on US and European politics. Previously, he was an assistant policy analyst and a research fellow at the RAND Corporation and at RAND Europe. In 2016, he received an award for his case study on “The Economics of Amazon.” In 2019, he was named one of the world’s 40 best under-40 MBA professors by Poets and Quants. His book, Architects of Change: Designing Strategies for a Turbulent Business Environment, was published by Palgrave MacMillan. He has appeared on Bloomberg, the BBC and France 24, as well as on various French media.