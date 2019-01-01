Profile

Jeremy Ghez

Associate Professor of Economics and International Affairs

Bio

Jeremy Ghez is an associate professor of Economics and International Affairs (Education Track) at HEC Paris. He is the scientific director of the school’s master program in Sustainability and Social Innovation as well as the academic director of the HEC Paris Center for Geopolitics. He is also the coordinator of the Sustainable and Disruptive Innovation Track in the HEC Paris MBA program. His research and teaching focuses on populism, the global business environment, strategic foresight, tech giants, as well as on US and European politics. Previously, he was an assistant policy analyst and a research fellow at the RAND Corporation and at RAND Europe. In 2016, he received an award for his case study on “The Economics of Amazon.” In 2019, he was named one of the world’s 40 best under-40 MBA professors by Poets and Quants. His book, Architects of Change: Designing Strategies for a Turbulent Business Environment, was published by Palgrave MacMillan. He has appeared on Bloomberg, the BBC and France 24, as well as on various French media.

Courses

Anticipating Your Next Battle, in Business and Beyond

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder