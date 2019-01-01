Profile

Mario Giampietro is ICREA Research Professor at the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology (ICTA) of the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB), Spain. He works on integrated assessment of sustainability issues using new concepts developed in complex systems theory. He has developed a novel scientific approach, Multi-Scale Integrated Analysis of Societal and Ecosystem Metabolism (MuSIASEM), integrating biophysical and socioeconomic variables across multiple scales, thus establishing a link between the metabolism of socio-economic systems and the potential constraints of the embedding natural environment. Recent research focuses on the nexus between land use, food, energy and water in relation to sustainable development goals. He has (co)authored over one hundred publications, including six books, in research themes such as multi-criteria analysis of sustainability; multi-scale integrated assessment of scenarios and technological changes; alternative energy technologies; energetics; bioeconomics; urban metabolism; biocomplexity and sustainability; science for governance. Some other relevant links: ICTA ORCID Research gate

Courses

Sustainability of Social-Ecological Systems: the Nexus between Water, Energy and Food

