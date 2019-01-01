Profile

Dr Mike Ryan

Senior Lecturer

Dr Mike Ryan holds bachelors, masters, and PhD degrees in electrical engineering. He is a Fellow of Engineers Australia (FIEAust), a Chartered Professional Engineer (CPEng) in the electrical and ITEE colleges, a Senior Member of IEEE (SMIEEE), a Member of the Australian Institute of Management (AIMM), and a member of the International Council on Systems Engineering (INCOSE). Since 1981, he has held a number of positions in communications and systems engineering and in management and project management.

Since 1998, he has been with the School of Engineering and Information Technology, UNSW, in Canberra where he is currently a Senior Lecturer. His research and teaching interests are in communications and information systems, requirements engineering, systems engineering, and project management—he also regularly consults in those fields.

He is the Editor-in-Chief of an international journal, the Conference Chair of two major international conferences each year, and is the Chair of the Requirements Working Group (RWG) of INCOSE. He is the author or co-author of twelve books, three book chapters, and over 180 technical papers and reports.

Requirements Writing

Introduction to Systems Engineering

