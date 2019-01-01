Profile

Mario Sánchez Puccini

Profesor Asociado

Bio

Mario Sánchez Puccini is currently an Associate Professor at the Universidad de los Andes in Bogotá, Colombia. He was born in Bogotá and received his undergraduate degree from the Universidad de Los Andes in Systems and Computing Engineering (with honors) in 2005 and his MSc degree in 2006. In 2011 he obtained his PhD in Sciences from the Vrije Universiteit Brussel in Belgium, working at the SSEL Lab and later the Soft Lab, and his PhD in Engineering from the Universidad de Los Andes. He has been part of the Systems and Computing Department since 2011, where his research has focused on technologies for Business Process Management, Enterprise Architecture, Innovation and Teaching Programming. He has taught a variety of courses at the undergrad and the graduate level, including courses for the Master in IT Architecture and the Master in Business and Information Technology. He also created and taught for several years the honors section of the Algorithms and Object-Oriented Programming course. He has been part of the team that completely revamped the CS1 course at the Universidad de los Andes, moving it from Java to Python, and had a central role in the development of tools and teaching materials that are used by over 30 instructors and 1800 students per year.

Courses

Programación en Python

