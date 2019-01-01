Martin Volk is professor of Computational Linguistics at the University of Zurich. His research focuses on multilingual systems, in particular on Machine Translation. His group has been investigating domain adaptation techniques for statistical machine translation, discourse-aware machine translation, hybrid machine translation for lesser resourced languages (in particular Quechua), and machine translation into Swiss sign language. He is also known for his work on machine translation of film and TV subtitles where he has been involved in developing and implementing machine translation systems for English and the Scandinavian languages.
Martin Volk holds a Master in Artificial Intelligence from the University of Georgia (USA) and a PhD in Computer Science from the University of Koblenz-Landau (Germany). He has been lecturer on language technology at the Dolmetscherschule Zurich from 1999 until 2002 and professor of Computational Linguistics at Stockholm University from 2003 to 2011.